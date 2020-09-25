Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's government ships are seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. South Korea said Thursday North Korean troops shot a South Korean government official who may have attempted to defect and set his body on fire, after they found him on a floating object in waters near the rivals' disputed sea boundary. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)
world

N Korean leader Kim apologizes over killing of S Korean gov't official

5 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
SEOUL, South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologized Friday over the killing of a South Korea official near the rivals’ disputed sea boundary, saying he’s “very sorry" about the “unexpected” and “unfortunate” incident, South Korean officials said Friday.

It’s extremely unusual for a North Korean leader to apologize to rival South Korea on any issue. Kim’s apology was expected to ease anti-North sentiments in South Korea and mounting criticism of South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the man's death this week.

“Comrade Kim Jong Un, the State Affairs Commission chairman, feels very sorry to give big disappointment to President Moon Jae-in and South Korean citizens because an unexpected, unfortunate incident happened" at a time when South Korea grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Moon adviser Suh Hoon cited the North Korean message as saying.

On Thursday, South Korea accused North Korea of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters earlier this week. South Korean officials condemned North Korea for what they called an “atrocious act” and pressed it punish those responsible.

According to the North Korean message, North Korean troops first fired blanks after the man didn’t fully explain why he was there, rather than saying he’s from South Korea. Then, he showed moves to flee, prompting the North Korean troops to fire 10 rounds. When the troops came near the man’s floating object, they only found lots of blood on the floating object and the man wasn't seen.

The troops determined he was dead and burned the floating object in line with anti-coronavirus rules, according to the North Korean message read by Suh.

Senior South Korean military officer Ahn Young Ho told lawmaker Wednesday that North Korea fatally shot the official likely in line with elevated anti-coronavirus rules that involve “indiscriminate shooting” at anyone approaching its borders illegally.

Defense Minister Suh Wook said the official was believed to have tried to defect because he left his shoes on the ship and put on a life jacket and resorted to a floating object when he was found in North Korean waters. Suh also cited an unidentified circumstantial evidence indicating the official’s defection attempt. Some experts those weren’t enough to conclude the official tried to defect.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

Wow, that is rare --- a conciliatory tone from Kim? Is he getting worried that the CCPs ability to prop him up is shrinking?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

..... what the......for real.....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Did he also apologize for killing his uncle and brother too?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Like I said in the previous article:

A possible coverup of an unprovoked attack and murder (maybe) on a S Korean by NK to avoid conflict and outrage by the SK people?

Besides, what can SK do at this point other than invade the country, start a coup, or kill a NK citizen?

Who wants to fight during a pandemic?

Most people do not want a war especially during an extremely infectious pandemic. Resources are already stretched, and it would just make things worse for all parties.

If anything their actions have shown how great the impact has been on the hermit kingdom. The pandemic has hurt NK more than sanctions!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Some idiot picked the wrong year to 'defect' to North Korea.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So he was a spy. No way I can believe anyone would want to defect there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

8 Fascinating Spiritual Getaways in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel