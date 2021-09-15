Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seoul says N Korea has fired 2 ballistic missiles off east coast

1 Comment
SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, two days after the North claimed to have tested a new missile in its first weapons test in six months.

The two ballistic missiles launched from a site in central North Korea flew toward the waters of the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Wednesday afternoon, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The statement said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing more details about the North Korean launches. It said South Korea has boosted its anti-North Korea surveillance posture.

Japan's coast guard confirmed the objects both landed outside Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone in the waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula. No ships or aircraft reported damage, the Coast Guard said.

The North's resumption of testing activity is likely an attempt at pressuring the Biden administration over the diplomatic freeze after Kim failed to leverage his arsenal for economic benefits during the presidency of Donald Trump.

North Korea ended a yearlong pause in ballistic tests in March by firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of testing new U.S. administrations with weapons demonstrations aimed at measuring Washington's response and wresting concessions.

Time for Joe to start talking tough? Or maybe Plan B and withdraw the US troops from SK?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

