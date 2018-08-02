Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seoul-based Shinil Group announced last month that it had discovered the wreckage of imperial vessel Dmitri Donskoi off South Korea's east coast, saying the ship was believed to contain gold bullion and coins worth $130 billion Photo: AFP
world

Seoul requests Interpol warrant over 'treasure ship' claims

0 Comments
By Jung Yeon-je
SEOUL

Police in Seoul requested an international arrest warrant for the founder of a Singapore-based firm Thursday after launching an investigation into the company and a South Korean start-up over false claims of discovering a long-lost Russian "treasure ship".

Seoul-based Shinil Group announced last month that it had discovered the wreckage of imperial vessel Dmitri Donskoi off South Korea's east coast, saying the ship was believed to contain gold bullion and coins worth $130 billion.

But since then, the firm has faced questions about whether the announcement was aimed at artificially boosting share prices, or luring investors into buying a virtual currency which a Singaporean company -- also named Shinil Group -- had recently started to issue.

Financial regulators announced a probe into the South Korean firm, while police launched a criminal investigation last week, saying that the founder of the Singaporean Shinil Group, surnamed Ryu, was also wanted in connection with fraud allegations dating back to 2014.

"He is the key figure in the suspected treasure ship scam," a police official told AFP Thursday, adding that the authorities had asked Interpol to issue a so-called red notice for Ryu.

A red notice is a request to locate and provisionally arrest a person with a view to extradition.

Police has been hunting for Ryu since 2014, when he fled the country during a separate investigation.

"We are asking police in any relevant country to help locate and repatriate him at the earliest possible date", the official said, adding that South Korean authorities believed Ryu was now living in Vietnam.

Following news of the financial probe, the CEO of the South Korean Shinil Group apologised last week, explaining that the firm may have gone overboard on the claims and saying that speculation on the value of treasure inside the ship was based on news reports and unverified documents.

Choi Yong-seok also insisted Shinil Group in Singapore had nothing to do with Shinil Group in South Korea, although the two companies' founders are siblings, and the Singapore firm has been selling virtual coins, reportedly with a promise of handsome returns in case treasure is salvaged from the ship.

The claims also caused share prices of Jeil Steel -- a company in which the founder of the South Korean Shinil Group had acquired a large stake -- to skyrocket initially. But Choi said the two firms were not associated with each other.

Observers say in 2003 another firm sparked a stock bubble by announcing the discovery of the Donskoi, which sank in a 1905 naval battle against Japan.

Experts have said imperial Russia would have no reason to load vast treasure on a ship that was going into battle and have also noted that there was a safer land route to Vladivostok, the treasure's supposed final destination.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku