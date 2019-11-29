Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's Director of Operations in Joint Chiefs of Staff Jeon Dong jin briefs the media at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday. Photo: Yonhap via AP
world

North Korea fires 2 short-range projectiles

13 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range projectiles, likely from a “super-large” multiple rocket launcher, South Korea’s military said, adding to tensions three days after the North said its troops conducted artillery drills near its disputed sea boundary with South Korea.

The recent North Korea activities could indicate it wants to show what would happen if Washington fails to meet a year-end deadline set by its leader, Kim Jong Un, for the U.S. to offer a new proposal in their stalemated nuclear talks.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the projectiles were launched toward the North’s eastern waters from northeastern South Hamgyong province.

Maj Gen Jeon Dong Jin, a senior operations officer at the JCS, said the projectiles flew about 380 kilometers (235 miles) at a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers (60 miles). He said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were continuing to analyze the details.

“Our military expresses its strong regret over (the launches) and urges (North Korea) to immediately stop acts that escalate military tensions,” Jeon said in a televised briefing. He said the military is monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned the launches as a “serious challenge” to both Japan and the international community, even though the projectiles did not land inside Japanese territorial waters.

He said his government will “do its utmost” to protect the lives and assets of Japanese people.

The reported launches were the 13th major public weapons test by North Korea this year and the first since it conducted what it called a test-firing of a new "super-large" multiple rocket launcher late last month. That launcher is apparently the same system that South Korea’s military said was likely used in Thursday’s launches.

Abe called the projectiles “ballistic missiles.” Some experts have said that projectiles fired from the “super-large" multiple rocket launcher are virtually missiles or missile-class weapons.

On Monday, North Korea said leader Kim visited a front-line islet and ordered artillery troops there to practice firing near the sea boundary, the scene of several bloody naval clashes between the Koreas in past years. South Korea protested the drills, saying they violated an agreement last year aimed at lowering military animosity.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry said the artillery firing occurred on Nov. 23, the 9th anniversary of the North Korean shelling of a South Korean border island that killed four South Koreans in 2010.

With nuclear diplomacy with the United States largely deadlocked, North Korea has test-fired a series of newly developed weapons to pressure the U.S. while using the standstill in negotiations to upgrade its military capabilities. In early October, it conducted its first underwater launch of a ballistic missile in three years.

Attention is now focused on whether North Korea will resume long-range missile and nuclear tests which have been suspended since it conducted the third of three intercontinental ballistic missile tests in November 2017. President Donald Trump has called the suspension of those tests a major achievement of his North Korea policy.

Some experts say North Korea may restart those major weapons tests if the United States fails to meet the deadline. But others say North Korea is likely to begin with less serious provocations while attempting to improve cooperation with China and Russia, because ICBM and nuclear tests would completely derail diplomacy with the United States.

In recent weeks, high-level North Korean officials have issued statements via state media saying their country is not interested in diplomacy with the U.S. unless Washington abandons hostile policies toward the North.

North Korea says it wants the U.S. to lift international sanctions imposed on it and provide security guarantees before abandoning its advancing nuclear arsenal. But U.S. officials have said the sanctions on the North will remain in place until North Korea takes substantial steps toward denuclearization.

The nuclear negotiations broke down in February when Trump rejected Kim’s demands for major sanctions relief in return for partial disarmament steps during their second summit in Vietnam. They held a third, impromptu meeting in late June at the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

13 Comments
Login to comment

This has to be fake news given that Donny assured us he had NoKo under control after he capitulated to Kim's demands to halt war games and appeased Kim with photo ops that serve as propoganda fodder for Kim.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

He said his government will “do its utmost” to protect the lives and assets of Japanese people.

How? Just how in the hell can you do ANYTHING to protect the lives and assets of the Japanese people in Korea or even here for that matter?

You think that just because you "say" it, it will happen? (Oh wait, DOH, it's Abe I am talking about! Of course he thinks that!)

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Predictable. Fat boy only sees the world from one perspective. To him diplomacy and negotiation mean do as I want or else! No other options exist in his world view.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How? Just how in the hell can you do ANYTHING to protect the lives and assets of the Japanese people in Korea or even here for that matter?

You think that just because you "say" it, it will happen? (Oh wait, DOH, it's Abe I am talking about! Of course he thinks that!)

And far too many Japanese people are far too intellectually lazy to question him.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Predictable. Fat boy only sees the world from one perspective. To him diplomacy and negotiation mean do as I want or else! No other options exist in his world view.

Honest question: Are you talking about Kim or Donny?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Missiles for Thanksgiving?

Apparently Kim is totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great President.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I do wish he'd give it a rest. Be it missiles or parades, but boys and their toys, etc.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Whenever Lil Kim feels insecure he fires off a few missiles!

Ignore him, maintain sanctions and he'll come begging.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kim Un Jong trying to stay in the media loop.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hey K.J.! You gained more weights than before! Yes we have heard your message!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This has to be fake news given that Donny assured us he had NoKo under control after he capitulated to Kim's demands to halt war games and appeased Kim with photo ops that serve as propoganda fodder for Kim.

Too bad Obama did nothing for eight years and just kicked the NK can down the road to Trump.

Trump will take care of the problem, he still has five more years.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@Serrano :And just kicked the NK can down the road...

North Korea is no "Grenada" but "An Eastern Stalingrad" ! Think carefully before dreaming!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

have every right to defend themselves

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How A Professional Organizer Helped Me Declutter My Home In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining