Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aftermath of school mass shooting in Belgrade
FILE PHOTO: People light up candles in the temple of St. Sava following a school mass shooting, after a boy opened fire on others, killing fellow students and staff, in Belgrade, Serbia May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic/ Photo: Reuters/ZORANA JEVTIC
world

Serbia's education minister resigns over school shooting

0 Comments
BELGRADE

Serbia's Education Minister Branko Ruzic resigned on Sunday over last week's shooting at an elementary school in which eight children and a security guard were killed, amid public anger over that and another mass shooting just a day later.

The country is in shock and mourning over the two shootings: the school massacre in the capital on Wednesday and a rampage outside the city on Thursday in which eight people died.

The suspects in both cases - respectively a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man - are in custody.

Opposition parties, who blame Prime Minister Ana Brnabic's government for failing to prevent the two rampages, have called on supporters to join an anti-government march on Monday evening in Belgrade. They demanded Ruzic's resignation, among other things.

"As a responsible and well-raised man, as a professional in fulfilling all public duties so far, and as a parent and as a citizen of Serbia, I made a rational decision to resign," Ruzic said in his resignation letter to Brnabic.

Following the shootings, the government introduced a set of measures last week aimed at preventing violence in schools and reducing the number of weapons held by civilians.

Serbia has an entrenched gun culture, especially in rural areas, but its gun control laws were fairly strict even before the latest shootings. It and the rest of the Western Balkans are awash with military-grade weapons and ordnance that stayed in private hands after the 1990s wars that tore apart the former Yugoslavia.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog