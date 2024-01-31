Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Serbia Army
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic reviews the honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the army barracks in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Serbia should reintroduce compulsory military service, the Balkan country's president said Tuesday, citing tensions in the Balkans and elsewhere in Europe. After a meeting with top army commanders, President Aleksandar Vucic said that they gave him "a strong argumentation" in favor of the mandatory draft, which was suspended in 2011 in a push to professionalize the armed forces, should be reintroduced. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
world

Serbia considers reintroducing mandatory military draft as regional tensions simmer

0 Comments
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia is considering reintroducing compulsory military service, its president said Tuesday, citing tensions in the Balkans and elsewhere in Europe.

President Aleksandar Vucic said top army commanders gave him “a strong argumentation” in favor of the reintroduction of a mandatory draft, which was suspended in 2011 in a push to professionalize the armed forces.

The populist Serbian president did not specify when the draft would return. He said the national parliament, which is dominated by his allies, would vote on the proposal, which comes after a long campaign by nationalists in favor of it.

“We are not threatening anyone,” Vucic said as he inspected an exhibition of military hardware after meeting with the commanders. “Today, if you don’t have (a strong) army, you don’t have a country.”

“We will see if it (military service) will last 90 or 100 days, or maybe 110 days,” Vucic told reporters. “As well as when it will be introduced and how the financial and logistical assumptions will be fulfilled.”

Opposition politicians and other critics of a draft have questioned the logic of a military buildup when Serbia is almost completely surrounded by NATO member countries which have superior firepower in case of a conflict. There are also concerns that the government may struggle to foot the bill for a larger military.

Tensions have been high in the Balkans, which went through the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. Although formally neutral, the Serbian army has maintained close ties to Russia, from which it purchases most of its arms, including fighter jets and tanks.

Although formally seeking European Union membership, Serbia has refused to introduce sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Tensions have revolved primarily around Serbia’s former province of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, which Serbia and allies Russia and China have not recognized. Serbia has raised the combat readiness of its forces on the border with Kosovo several times over the past several months.

Serbia has also maintained cordial relations with NATO, whose peacekeeping troops have been stationed in Kosovo since 1999, when the Western military alliance intervened to stop Serbia's bloody crackdown on Kosovo Albanian separatists.

Another volatile region is Bosnia, where Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik has been threatening to declare the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia independent and unite it with neighboring Serbia. Dodik accompanied Vucic at the meeting with army commanders on Tuesday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog