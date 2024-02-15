Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serbia Army
FILE - A drone, left, and Serbian Army Airbus H145M multi-utility helicopter fly during the military exercise at the army barracks in Pancevo, some 16 kilometers (10 miles) north of Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Serbia has received more arms deliveries from Russia despite international sanctions over Ukraine and claims by the Balkan country's leadership that they are seeking European Union membership. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday presented a Russian anti-drone system for electronic jamming known as Repellent that he recently said "is in our hands" despite the Western sanctions (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
world

Serbia receives another arms delivery from Russia despite international sanctions over Ukraine

1 Comment
BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia has received another arms delivery from its ally Russia despite international sanctions on Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday presented a Russian anti-drone system for electronic jamming known as Repellent that he recently said “is in our hands."

He spoke ahead of Serbia’s national day on Thursday.

“This is the Repellent. It’s not as strong as Krasukha, but it’s excellent,” Vucic said, referring to a Russian ground-based electronic warfare system.

The delivery reached Serbia a few months ago, even though the country's airspace is almost completely surrounded by NATO member states that have agreed to Western sanctions against Russia.

Serbia is the only European country that has refused to align with European Union sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago. It is also the only European country that continues signing cooperation agreements with Moscow.

Serbia has been told that if it wants to join the EU, it must comply with sanctions.

Most of the recent Serbian military buildup comes from Russia. Other materials come from China as well as some European arms and aircraft manufacturers.

Most of Vucic’s talk about potential threats has been focused on Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence after NATO intervened to stop a bloody Serbian crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists in 1999.

“If someone tried to carry out an aggression against Serbia as it happened in 1999, technically they would not be able to carry it out in the same way,” Vucic said. “They would have to attack from outside, from a distance, from the Adriatic or Mediterranean Sea, with cruise missiles."

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

referring to a Russian ground-based electronic warfare system

Thanks to battlefield experience in Ukraine, Russia is now the world leader in electronic warfare.

They've become especially adept at GPS spoofing and jamming.

Meanwhile Ukraine has been unable to stop KH-22s guided by Russia's Glosnass system.

Ukraine has never managed to jam or shoot down a single KH-22 despite numerous attempts with Patriots and other air defence systems.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Sunrise Express

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel