Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aftermath of school mass shooting in Belgrade
Partizan fans light up candles before the start of the match between Partizan and Real Madrid, following a school mass shooting, after a boy opened fire on others, killing fellow students and staff, in Belgrade, Serbia May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic Photo: Reuters/ZORANA JEVTIC
world

Serbia takes steps to prevent school violence after shooting

0 Comments
BELGRADE

The Serbian government said it had introduced a set of measures on Thursday to prevent potential violence in schools a day after a 13-year-old boy shot and killed eight students and a guard in a Belgrade elementary school.

The shooter took guns belonging to his father and went to school where he killed nine people and wounded six students and a teacher before turning himself in to the police.

Because of his age the boy cannot be criminally prosecuted under Serbian law but he will be placed in a psychiatric institution, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The government said in the statement that it had decided to halt issuing of licenses to weapon holders. The justice ministry will prepare changes to the criminal law to prosecute those who enable access to weapons to children.

The government has tasked the justice ministry to change the legislation to lower the age for criminal punishment to 12 from the current 14 and organize groups of experts to counter peer violence in schools, the statement said.

It also said it would set up a working group for the safety of children on the internet that will consider banning certain sites.

The government will also change a legislation within one month to enable schools to test students for drugs and alcohol, the statement added.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog