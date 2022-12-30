Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Kosovo closes main border crossing after roadblock in Serbia
FILE PHOTO: A view of Merdare border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia which was closed by Kosovo after protesters blocked it on the Serbian side to support their ethnic kin in Kosovo in refusing to recognise the country's independence, near Podujevo, Kosovo, December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo Photo: Reuters/FLORION GOGA
world

Serbs dismantle barricades as Kosovo standoff eases

0 Comments
By Fatos Bytyci
RUDARE, Kosovo

Serbs started dismantling barricades in northern Kosovo on Thursday, hours after Kosovo reopened its main border crossing with Serbia, easing a surge in tensions that has alarmed world powers.

Serbia also ended a three-day-old state of alert for its troops, Tanjug news agency reported, as the sides showed signs of bowing to pressure from the European Union and the United States to step back from a mounting confrontation.

"Diplomacy prevailed in de-escalating tensions in north Kosovo. Violence can never be a solution," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted.

"Urgent progress in dialogue" was still needed to resolve outstanding issues between Belgrade and Pristina, he added.

Around 50,000 Serbs living in northern Kosovo refuse to recognize the government in Pristina or the status of Kosovo as a separate country. They have the support of many Serbs in Serbia and its government.

The latest peak in the long-running standoff came as Serbs in northern Kosovo started erecting roadblocks on Dec. 10 in protest at the arrest of a former Serb policeman.

They agreed to start dismantling the barricades after the former policeman was moved from detention to house arrest on Wednesday.

Protesters started removing trucks from a barricade in the northern village of Rudare on Thursday afternoon, Reuters drone footage showed. Serbian media said another two barricades had been removed near northern Kosovo's Gazivode lake.

Kosovo police said they had reopened the Merdare crossing - the most important for road freight, linking the landlocked state with western European countries - after roadblocks came down on the Serbian side of the border.

They called on people from the diaspora to use the crossing, which was closed at midnight on Tuesday, to come home for the holidays.

But tensions remained high. Two burned-out trucks stood on a bridge close to the ethically divided town of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo. Kosovo police said they were investigating an arson attack.

Two other crossings with Serbia in Kosovo's north have been closed since Dec. 10.

Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence with the backing of the West following a 1998-99 war in which NATO intervened to protect ethnic Albanian citizens.

NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, KFOR, said it welcomed the removal of the barricades.

"All parties should avoid any rhetoric or actions that can cause further escalation," it added in a statement.

Kosovo has long been a source of tension between the West, which backed its independence, and Russia, which supports Serbia in its efforts to block Kosovo's membership of global organizations including the United Nations.

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed accusations from Kosovo's interior minister that Russia was influencing Serbia to destabilize Kosovo, saying that Serbia was defending the rights of ethnic Serbs.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo