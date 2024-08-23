 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters enter a hotel in Bucheon where a fire broke out Thursday evening Image: YONHAP/AFP
world

Seven dead in South Korea hotel fire

0 Comments
SEOUL

Seven people were killed and 12 others injured in a fire at a hotel in South Korea, authorities said Friday.

The blaze erupted Thursday night in a room on the eighth floor of a hotel in Bucheon, around 25 kilometers west of Seoul, Seoul's interior ministry said in a statement.

The cause of the fire, which was extinguished about three hours after it began, was not yet clear, the ministry said, adding three people had been seriously injured.

The nine-story hotel had 64 rooms and 27 guests were staying there when the fire broke out, according to Seoul's Yonhap news agency.

While the blaze did not spread extensively within the building, the smoke it generated led to casualties, the news agency reported.

In June, 23 people were killed in a massive fire at a South Korean lithium battery plant, one of the country's worst factory disasters in years.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo

Yohtaka Andon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Is it worth studying Japanese in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Ekin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Ways Kinosaki Onsen Makes The Best Girl’s Trip

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel

10 Must-Know Japan Life Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Airvisa: Simplifying Online Visa Renewals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog