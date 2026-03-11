 Japan Today
Switzerland Fire Postal Bus
Firefighters and police officers install barriers to secure the area where a postal bus caught fire in Kerzers, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after several passengers were killed and others injured when a postal bus caught fire late Tuesday afternoon in the center of Kerzers, according to the Fribourg cantonal police. (Laurent Merlet/Keystone via AP)
world

6 people killed, 3 hospitalized after bus catches fire west of Swiss capital

GENEVA

At least six people were killed and three others hospitalized with severe injures after a bus caught fire in a town west of the Swiss capital, police said Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Frederic Papaux of Fribourg canton, or region, said an unspecified “voluntary act” could be the cause of the inferno Tuesday evening in the town of Kerzers, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Bern, the capital.

The city transport bus is operated by PostBus, which is affiliated with the national postal service. Images from the scene on Swiss media showed flames tearing through the bus.

“After rushing to the scene, rescue teams noted that the vehicle was totally engulfed in flames,” the regional government said in a statement.

