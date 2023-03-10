Newsletter Signup Register / Login
At least six dead after shooting in Hamburg
Police secure the area after at least seven people were shot dead and several more injured in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday night. Photo: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER
world

Several dead after shooting in Hamburg church

By Fabian Bimmer
HAMBURG

Several people have been killed or seriously injured in a shooting at a church in the northern German city of Hamburg, with the motive for the attack unclear, police said on Thursday.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were dead and eight others injured in the shooting at a Jehovah's Witness church. There were no indications that a perpetrator was on the run, Bild quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

"Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces," said Hamburg police on Twitter.

Broadcaster NDR quoted a police spokesperson saying that one or several unknown perpetrators shot at people in a church at about 9 p.m.

"The dead people all have gunshot wounds," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Germany's DPA news agency, citing a reporter on the scene, said that local residents in the northern Alsterdorf district of Hamburg had received warnings on their mobile phones of a "life threatening situation" and that streets had been sealed off.

The mayor of Hamburg, a port city, expressed shock.

"I extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims. The forces are working at full speed to pursue the perpetrators and clarify the background," tweeted Peter Tschentscher.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

