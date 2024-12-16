 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
View shows damaged caused by the Cyclone Chido, in Kaweni
A view shows damage caused by the Cyclone Chido, in Kaweni, Mayotte, France in this screengrab from a social media video, obtained by Reuters on December 14, 2024. @foulani2.00 via TikTok via REUTERS Image: Reuters/@foulani2.00 via TikTok
world

Several hundreds, maybe thousands, may have died in Mayotte cyclone, local French prefect says

0 Comments
By Michel Rose
PARIS

Several hundred people, maybe even thousands, may have been killed by Cyclone Chido in the French archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, a top local French official said via local media channel Mayotte La 1ere on Sunday.

"I think there will certainly be several hundreds, maybe we will reach a thousand, even several thousands," local prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville said on the channel.

Asked about the death toll of several hundred, the French interior ministry said "it will be difficult to account for all victims" and said a figure could not be determined at this stage.

Cyclone Chido swept through Mayotte overnight, Meteo-France said, bringing winds of more than 200 kph and damaging makeshift housing, government buildings and a hospital. It was the strongest storm in more than 90 years to hit the islands, the forecaster said.

It was difficult to ascertain the precise death toll after the cyclone, which also raised concerns about access to food, water and sanitation, authorities said.

"For the toll, it's going to be complicated, because Mayotte is a Muslim land where the dead are buried within 24 hours," a French interior ministry official said earlier.

Located nearly 8,000 km (5,000 miles) from Paris and a four-day trip by sea, Mayotte is significantly poorer than the rest of France and has grappled with gang violence and social unrest for decades.

Tensions were stoked earlier this year by a water shortage.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

health

Undergoing Outpatient Surgery in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Ski Resorts Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

food

Japanese Superfoods: Nukazuke

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Traveling

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The History and Benefits of Baby Wearing in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo