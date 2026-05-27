 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Belgium Train Collision
Emergency personnel work at a level crossing to move a van onto a flatbed truck after it collided with a train in Buggenhout, Belgium, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Marius Burgelman)
world

Train collides with minibus in Belgium; 4 dead

0 Comments
By SAM McNEIL and LORNE COOK
BUGGENHOUT, Belgium

A train traveling at high speed hit a minibus crossing a railway in Belgium on Tuesday, killing four people, including two children, and badly injuring five other children in what officials called one of the worst rail accidents in the country's history.

It appeared that the minibus drove through the closed crossing barrier, officials said. A security camera showed the bus, carrying nine people, was moving when the train hit it. The collision happened during morning rush hour near Buggenhout town, about 30 kilometers northwest of the capital, Brussels.

The bus driver and an escort were killed along with two children aged 12 and 15, said Lisa De Wilde, spokesperson for the East Flanders public prosecutor’s office. She said the injured children were hospitalized in serious condition.

De Wilde told journalists the cause of the crash hadn't been established.

“What we do know is that the barrier was closed and the red light was on,” she said.

Federal Police spokesperson An Berger said the minibus driver appeared to have plowed through the barrier. Infrabel said the crossing was working correctly.

The train had been traveling at an estimated 120 kph as it approached the crossing and had “no time to brake," said Frédéric Sacré, a spokesperson for Belgian rail operator Infrabel.

“The impact was extremely violent,” Sacré told the RTBF public broadcaster.

An Associated Press journalist at the scene said the bus was toppled on its side with its front section crushed. The train was relatively unscathed.

It was believed about 100 passengers were aboard the train and that none were hurt. Rail traffic in the area was halted. Local officials stood for a minute's silence after a news conference.

In a post on social media, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said he was “deeply moved by the horrific accident in Buggenhout. My thoughts go out to the affected families.”

Children played basketball and rode bicycles at a school not far from the scene.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Nerima: The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Savvy Tokyo

Hinotori Limited Express

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

CineYama: A Foreigner-Built Theater Inside an Abandoned Kindergarten

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bring Back the Yukata: Japan Needs Better Summer Workwear

GaijinPot Blog

Global Leap International School: Preparing Little Ones for Big Futures

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Yanesen: Tokyo’s Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Top 10 Japanese Matcha Brands: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo