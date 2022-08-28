Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Several killed in Netherlands as truck rolls into street party

AMSTERDAM

Dutch police said on Saturday that several people had died in an incident when a truck rolled into a street party in the town of Nieuw Beijerland in the south of the Netherlands.

Police, who did not give specific figures for casualties, said it was investigating the incident, which happened at about 7 p.m., around 30 km south of Rotterdam.

"At some point a truck went off the road and crashed into the party," police spokesperson Elianne Mastwijk told local broadcaster Rijnmond.

It was unclear what had caused the incident, Mastwijk said, or the precise number of people who had been killed or injured as the truck had not yet been removed from the site.

Pictures published by Rijnmond and other local media websites showed a heavy truck from a Spanish transport company at the bottom of a small dyke, amid broken picnic tables.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

