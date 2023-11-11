Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Several people shot on Interstate 59 in Alabama, police say

2 Comments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Multiple people were shot Friday on Interstate 59 southbound in Birmingham, Alabama, police said.

Emergency crews were on the scene of the shooting near the 20th Street Ensley exit, Birmingham Police confirmed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No details were released on the exact number of victims, their condition or what sparked the gunfire.

Birmingham Fire officials told WVTM-TV that at least two people were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

All southbound lanes of the roadway were closed until further notice, authorities said.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Israel Palestinian conflict related ?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Israel Palestinian conflict related ?

No, it's the usual good old US everyday gun violence epidemics...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the initial investigation indicates that group of people saw what they believed to be their vehicle that was stolen from another city and began to follow them.

“The groups stopped and a shootout ensued,’' Fitzgerald said.

https://www.al.com/news/2023/11/multiple-people-shot-including-1-on-i-59-in-birmingham.html

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Just an everyday occurrence in every town in the USA. I am stunned this made any news.

Such a dangerous place.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ishinomaki

GaijinPot Travel

3-Day Matsumoto Itinerary: Castle, Art, and Natural Wonders

GaijinPot Blog

Kei Hirata Is Inspiring The Next Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Life in A Japanese Share House: Costs, Benefits and Social Life

GaijinPot Blog

Bayside Place Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Guide to Shimokitazawa’s Dining and Shopping Scene

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Japanese Twist on American Fast Food Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Showa Dreamscape: Nostalgic Tourism in Retro Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Ogawa Falls

GaijinPot Travel