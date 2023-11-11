Several people shot on Interstate 59 in Alabama, police say

Multiple people were shot Friday on Interstate 59 southbound in Birmingham, Alabama, police said.
Emergency crews were on the scene of the shooting near the 20th Street Ensley exit, Birmingham Police confirmed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
No details were released on the exact number of victims, their condition or what sparked the gunfire.
Birmingham Fire officials told WVTM-TV that at least two people were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
All southbound lanes of the roadway were closed until further notice, authorities said.
2 Comments
elephant200
Israel Palestinian conflict related ?
TokyoLiving
No, it's the usual good old US everyday gun violence epidemics...
Desert Tortoise
Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the initial investigation indicates that group of people saw what they believed to be their vehicle that was stolen from another city and began to follow them.
“The groups stopped and a shootout ensued,’' Fitzgerald said.
https://www.al.com/news/2023/11/multiple-people-shot-including-1-on-i-59-in-birmingham.html
Fighto!
Just an everyday occurrence in every town in the USA. I am stunned this made any news.
Such a dangerous place.