Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease

Shanghai allowed 4 million more people out of their homes Wednesday as coronavirus rules that shut down China’s largest city eased and some factories resumed operation.
A total of almost 12 million people in the city of 25 million are allowed to go outdoors following the first round of easing last week, health official Wu Ganyu said at a news conference. Wu said the virus was “under effective control” for the first time in some parts of the city.
Shanghai shut down businesses and confined most of its population to their homes starting March 28 after a spike in infections. That led to complaints about lack of access to supplies of food and medicine. People in Shanghai who test positive but have no symptoms have been ordered into quarantine centers set up in exhibition halls and other public buildings.
The shutdown of Shanghai and other industrial centers to fight outbreaks has prompted fears global manufacturing and trade might be disrupted. Official data this week showed economic activity in the first three months of this year declined compared with the final quarter of 2021.
China’s case numbers in its latest infection surge are relatively low, but the ruling Communist Party is enforcing a “zero-COVID” strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every case.
On Wednesday, the government reported 19,927 new cases in China's mainland, all but 2,761 of which had no symptoms. Shanghai accounted for 95% of the total, or 18,902 cases, of which only 2,495 had symptoms.
The government reported 26,760 people who tested positive but had no symptoms were released on Wednesday from observation. That included 25,411 in Shanghai, where some residents of quarantine centers have complained they are unsanitary.
Other major industrial and trading centers including Changchun, Jilin and Shenyang in the northeast, the port of Tianjin east of Beijing and Shenzhen and Guangzhou in the south have shut down businesses, imposed travel restrictions or told told residents to stay home.
That forced global automakers and other manufacturers to reduce or stop production because their suppliers couldn’t deliver.
Volkswagen AG announced this week its Changchun factory resumed production and the automaker was considering when its Shanghai facility would reopen. BMW AG said its factory in Shenyang reopened.
Under the latest changes, the status of areas with more than 4 million people shifted from closed to controlled, said Wu, the health official. He some are not allowed to leave their neighborhoods and large gatherings were prohibited.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Michael Machida
Like animals.
Seigi
This is the kind of measure that leans towards those people who keep on asking here "how many PCR tests were taken?" and/or saying "more PCR tests should be conducted in Japan" ... They want a society that is controlled by Covid measures without utter regard to other aspects of life.
Wakarimasen
Until the next spike in infections
justasking
means no more aggressive testing.
CarlosTakanakana
@Seigi at this point in the pandemic I totally agree with you.
painkiller
The reversion back to the zero covid policy is working.
Lamilly
Let's get manufacturing back on track before we have empty shelves in the shops
virusrex
The ease of the rules is the opposite of reversing back to the zero covid policy, it means the CCP is finally realizing that its policy is unsustainable with omicron so it is finally abandoning it. Other countries have done similarly in the past, like New Zealand, except with a stronger effort to vaccinate the vulnerable population.
painkiller
The right move to stem off infections and covid related deaths; similar to what New Zealand implemented at the start of the epidemic. Unfortunately, infections and related deaths in NZ skyrocketed when the government moved away from the zero covid policy.
Logically, the reason why Shanghai is easing its virus rules, is because its lockdown was successful.
Desert Tortoise
Mama and other family members live in Shanghai. They is living this situation now. We talk daily. These relaxations come and go. In one brother in law's big condo complex residents were allowed outdoors within the complex last week as nobody there was testing positive. No one could leave the complex however, just walk around outside within the complex. This week they are locked down again. 60 something people tested positive. Keep in mind nobody had been in or out of the complex for two weeks prior to the relaxation except police and workers bringing food. Mama lives in a much older and more crowded complex. She has been locked down the whole time. There is a steady drumbeat of positive tests among her neighbors. She received food but is having problems receiving one necessary medication. She is very depressed worrying what happens if she falls or has a problem that requires immediate hospitalization. Other family members are locked down and cannot help her. Nobody can leave the complex and ambulances are not responding.
theFu
The culture of fresh food needs some slight modifications in mainland China. Each household needs to have 30 days of food that can be eaten in emergencies, with fresh food used when possible, while not forgetting to rotate the shelf-stable foods into meals so those are used and refreshed every 6-9 months. Some dried beans and rice can go a long way. Add some spices and canned tomatoes to get some flavor. That's the world we all live in post-COVID.
Of course, nobody will do this. Changing habits is hard, but so is going hungry for a week or 3.