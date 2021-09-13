Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Shanghai curtails transport as Typhoon Chanthu closes in

4 Comments
BEIJING

Flights and train service are being cancelled in Shanghai, China's largest city, as Typhoon Chanthu approached the mainland Monday after bringing heavy rain and wind to Taiwan.

Local media reported all flights would be suspended from Shanghai’s two airports as of 3 p.m. Monday. The subway was also preparing to shut down, while classes and many offices and shops were closed for the day.

Chanthu drenched Taiwan with up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain on Sunday as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast with winds of 162 kph (101 mph) and gusts up to 198 kph (124 mph), before heading across the Taiwan Strait toward Shanghai.

After dumping rain on Shanghai, Chanthu is forecast to head north across eastern China and steer toward South Korea and Japan.

The storm grazed the island of Luzon in the Philippines last week, but no flooding or damage was reported.

Typhoons are called hurricanes in the North Atlantic, central North Pacific and eastern North Pacific, but are the same weather phenomenon.

Typhoon In-fa made landfall south of Shanghai in late July, cancelling flights and prompting evacuations for about 330,000 residents of Fengxian District on the city's southern edge.

Torrential rains and flooding in July caused the deaths of at least 292 people in Zhengzhou, a major city in the central province of Henan, including some trapped in the city's subway tunnels.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.html

https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/products/wp1921.gif

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The forecast is being brought south again away from South Korea, now projecting to go west-east, straight along the inland Sea from Kyushu to Osaka, an unusual path.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Agreed @nanda 2:26pm. An “unusual path’” and change of direction.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This could blow all the way across Japan. - If so, there goes any westward, domestic travel for weekend for smart persons.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo