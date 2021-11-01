Shanghai Disneyland closed over single COVIDcase

Shanghai Disneyland was closed Monday over a single coronavirus case, as Chinese authorities pressed ahead with their zero-infection strategy ahead of the Winter Olympics.
China had reduced most domestic cases to a trickle throughout the pandemic, but a flare-up in recent weeks has tested Beijing's determination to eliminate COVID-19 as much of the rest of the world opens up.
There were 92 new cases reported Monday -- the highest since mid-September.
Shanghai Disneyland closed after a woman who visited the park tested positive after returning home to a neighboring province, state media said.
Disneyland said it would be remain shut for at least Monday and Tuesday "to follow the requirement(s) of pandemic prevention and control".
The reopening date was yet to be confirmed, it added.
The park began barring new visitors from entering on Sunday, with everyone in the park required to take a COVID-19 test before leaving.
Nearly 34,000 people had been tested by Monday morning, the city government said.
All tests came back negative, it said, but added that those affected must stay away from work or school for at least two days and undergo further testing.
State media footage showed scores of health workers in hazmat suits inside Disneyland, as masked visitors waited underneath fireworks at the park's landmark castle.
The closure comes after Beijing's newly opened Universal Studios said Saturday that close contacts of infected people had been found among the previous weekend's visitors.
All staff at the theme park -- which entered a "state of emergency prevention" on Friday -- have tested negative and no trace of the virus had been detected on the site, the park added.
Chinese authorities have shown no sign of relenting on their strict zero-COVID policy.
Beijing is due to host the Winter Olympics in under 100 days, and authorities have said eradicating the virus is their biggest challenge in the run-up.
About six million people are under lockdown orders, mostly in northern parts of China.
Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference Saturday that authorities would continue to "strictly prohibit people in locked-down communities from leaving their homes".
Beijing introduced new curbs on Saturday, including closing all cinemas in one western district.© 2021 AFP
Reckless
Good.
John Delaney
Covid zero policy is sheer madness. It is absolutely impossible to achieve, since the virus mutates like the common cold, and spreads to animals. It has a 99.7%+ recovery rate. Yet, these lunatics running the show still want to shut down society any time a case pops up? Ridiculous.
ulysses
China is supposed to have vaccinated all it's eligible population, but since they use locally developed vaccines with dubious test data they are now worried.
Zero infections will happen only when your population is vaccinated with real vaccines not the low quality stuff that China is turning out!!!
Speed
This is the way to do it.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
China rocks and wants to rule the world, and Xi with that slumped shoulder and incarcerating addicted smile he can do it.
John Delaney
Uh, no. Not a chance. Anyone who would claim this has zero clue what they're talking about. If this were possible you could vaccinate for the common cold, and nobody would get sick from it again. We know this is a preposterous notion on the face of it, since the cold (like Covid) mutates non-stop. The media has been talking for months already about new variants that the vax is no longer effective against. They're saying that any immunity conferred by the vax starts to wane as early as 3 months after the jab is administered. This isn't my opinion, it's been announced by health officials and in the news (look it up).
Again, Covid zero is total non-starter. It will always be around and mutating, like the common cold and flu. It spreads to animal populations, meaning you'd have to basically cull all those too. It's just not happening, learn to live with it.
Henry Montag
Thanks China.
ulysses
Those who claim to know more than experts don’t know what they are talking about. Plenty of diseases have been wiped out from most countries because of vaccines!!!
Since we are not culling humans who have the virus, I think we should be fine.
John Delaney
Oh please. What "experts" are you referring to? The ones who have been wrong in their predictions many times? These aren't a priest class of infallible people, so stop pretending they are.
Your claim that "plenty of disease have been wiped out" is irrelevant. Diseases like Polio and Smallpox were eradicated because the vaccines actually made people immune to them. It made it so people could not transmit the disease to others once inoculated. Also, these disease could only infect humans, animals were not a disease vector.
Covid is nothing like those viruses. Covid, like the common cold, is a respiratory disease that spreads through the air, and mutates constantly. It also infects animals. But I'm repeating myself. Anyone who thinks such a virus can be irradicated is completely delusional. Nobody seriously thinks this is even possible (certainly none of the "experts" you quote would actually say this is possible, since it so obviously isn't).
Yeah, and humans are spreading it around non-stop. Even vaccinated people transmit the virus. Thanks for proving my point.
ulysses
Ever heard of smallpox, polio…. Reading might help prevent making uninformed assertions!!!
That’s a half informed opinion, there are plenty of respiratory infections which have died off in most parts of the world. Reading might help!!!
The more the number of vaccinations the lesser the spread.
And that would be what?
ulysses
At least they don’t speak about things they have no idea about. Get educated or it’ll be one embarrassment after another!!!