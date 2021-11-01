Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese authorities are pressing ahead with their zero-infection strategy ahead of the Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
world

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single COVIDcase

10 Comments
BEIJING

Shanghai Disneyland was closed Monday over a single coronavirus case, as Chinese authorities pressed ahead with their zero-infection strategy ahead of the Winter Olympics.

China had reduced most domestic cases to a trickle throughout the pandemic, but a flare-up in recent weeks has tested Beijing's determination to eliminate COVID-19 as much of the rest of the world opens up.

There were 92 new cases reported Monday -- the highest since mid-September.

Shanghai Disneyland closed after a woman who visited the park tested positive after returning home to a neighboring province, state media said.

Disneyland said it would be remain shut for at least Monday and Tuesday "to follow the requirement(s) of pandemic prevention and control".

The reopening date was yet to be confirmed, it added.

The park began barring new visitors from entering on Sunday, with everyone in the park required to take a COVID-19 test before leaving.

Nearly 34,000 people had been tested by Monday morning, the city government said.

All tests came back negative, it said, but added that those affected must stay away from work or school for at least two days and undergo further testing.

State media footage showed scores of health workers in hazmat suits inside Disneyland, as masked visitors waited underneath fireworks at the park's landmark castle.

The closure comes after Beijing's newly opened Universal Studios said Saturday that close contacts of infected people had been found among the previous weekend's visitors.

All staff at the theme park -- which entered a "state of emergency prevention" on Friday -- have tested negative and no trace of the virus had been detected on the site, the park added.

Chinese authorities have shown no sign of relenting on their strict zero-COVID policy.

Beijing is due to host the Winter Olympics in under 100 days, and authorities have said eradicating the virus is their biggest challenge in the run-up.

About six million people are under lockdown orders, mostly in northern parts of China.

Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference Saturday that authorities would continue to "strictly prohibit people in locked-down communities from leaving their homes".

Beijing introduced new curbs on Saturday, including closing all cinemas in one western district.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
Login to comment

Good.

-3 ( +5 / -8 )

Covid zero policy is sheer madness. It is absolutely impossible to achieve, since the virus mutates like the common cold, and spreads to animals. It has a 99.7%+ recovery rate. Yet, these lunatics running the show still want to shut down society any time a case pops up? Ridiculous.

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

Shanghai Disneyland was closed Monday over a single coronavirus case, as Chinese authorities pressed ahead with their zero-infection strategy ahead of the Winter Olympics.

China is supposed to have vaccinated all it's eligible population, but since they use locally developed vaccines with dubious test data they are now worried.

Zero infections will happen only when your population is vaccinated with real vaccines not the low quality stuff that China is turning out!!!

3 ( +9 / -6 )

This is the way to do it.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

China rocks and wants to rule the world, and Xi with that slumped shoulder and incarcerating addicted smile he can do it.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Zero infections will happen only when your population is vaccinated with real vaccines not the low quality stuff that China is turning out!!!

Uh, no. Not a chance. Anyone who would claim this has zero clue what they're talking about. If this were possible you could vaccinate for the common cold, and nobody would get sick from it again. We know this is a preposterous notion on the face of it, since the cold (like Covid) mutates non-stop. The media has been talking for months already about new variants that the vax is no longer effective against. They're saying that any immunity conferred by the vax starts to wane as early as 3 months after the jab is administered. This isn't my opinion, it's been announced by health officials and in the news (look it up).

Again, Covid zero is total non-starter. It will always be around and mutating, like the common cold and flu. It spreads to animal populations, meaning you'd have to basically cull all those too. It's just not happening, learn to live with it.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

 It will always be around and mutating, like the common cold and flu. It spreads to animal populations, meaning you'd have to basically cull all those too. It's just not happening, learn to live with it.

Thanks China.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Again, Covid zero is total non-starter. It will always be around and mutating, like the common cold and flu.

Those who claim to know more than experts don’t know what they are talking about. Plenty of diseases have been wiped out from most countries because of vaccines!!!

It spreads to animal populations, meaning you'd have to basically cull all those too. 

Since we are not culling humans who have the virus, I think we should be fine.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Those who claim to know more than experts don’t know what they are talking about. Plenty of diseases have been wiped out from most countries because of vaccines!!!

Oh please. What "experts" are you referring to? The ones who have been wrong in their predictions many times? These aren't a priest class of infallible people, so stop pretending they are.

Your claim that "plenty of disease have been wiped out" is irrelevant. Diseases like Polio and Smallpox were eradicated because the vaccines actually made people immune to them. It made it so people could not transmit the disease to others once inoculated. Also, these disease could only infect humans, animals were not a disease vector.

Covid is nothing like those viruses. Covid, like the common cold, is a respiratory disease that spreads through the air, and mutates constantly. It also infects animals. But I'm repeating myself. Anyone who thinks such a virus can be irradicated is completely delusional. Nobody seriously thinks this is even possible (certainly none of the "experts" you quote would actually say this is possible, since it so obviously isn't).

Since we are not culling humans who have the virus, I think we should be fine.

Yeah, and humans are spreading it around non-stop. Even vaccinated people transmit the virus. Thanks for proving my point.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oh please. What "experts" are you referring to? The ones who have been wrong in their predictions many times? These aren't a priest class of infallible people, so stop pretending they are

Ever heard of smallpox, polio…. Reading might help prevent making uninformed assertions!!!

Covid is nothing like those viruses. Covid, like the common cold, is a respiratory disease that spreads through the air, and mutates constantly. It also infects animals. But I'm repeating myself.

That’s a half informed opinion, there are plenty of respiratory infections which have died off in most parts of the world. Reading might help!!!

Yeah, and humans are spreading it around non-stop. Even vaccinated people transmit the virus.

The more the number of vaccinations the lesser the spread.

Thanks for proving my point.

And that would be what?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

These aren't a priest class of infallible people, so stop pretending they are.

At least they don’t speak about things they have no idea about. Get educated or it’ll be one embarrassment after another!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog