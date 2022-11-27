Shanghai hit by COVID protests as anger spreads across China

Protests simmered in Shanghai early on Sunday, as residents in several Chinese cities, many of them angered by a deadly fire in the country's far west, pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs nearly three years into the pandemic.
A fire on Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region, has sparked widespread public anger as many internet users surmised that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down, which city officials denied.
In Shanghai, China's most populous city and financial hub, residents gathered on Saturday night at the city's Wulumuqi Road - which borrows its name from Urumqi - for a vigil that turned into a protest in the early hours of Sunday.
“Lift lockdown for Urumqi, lift lockdown for Xinjiang, lift lockdown for all of China!” the crowds in Shanghai shouted, according to a video circulated on social media.
At one point a large group began shouting, “Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping, free Urumqi!”, according to witnesses and videos, in a rare public protest against the Chinese leadership.
A large group of police looked on and sometimes tried to break up the crowd.
China is battling a surge in infections that has prompted lockdowns and other restrictions in cities across the country as Beijing adheres to a zero-COVID policy even as much of the world tries to coexist with the coronavirus.
China defends President Xi Jinping's signature zero-COVID policy as life-saving and necessary to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system. Officials have vowed to continue with it despite the growing public pushback and its mounting toll on the world's second-biggest economy.
Videos from Shanghai widely shared on Chinese social media showed crowds facing dozens of police and calling out chants including: “Serve the people”, “We don’t want health codes” and “We want freedom".
Some social media users posted screenshots of street signs for Wulumuqi Road, both to evade censors and show support for protesters in Shanghai. Others shared comments or posts calling for all of “you brave young people” to be careful. Many included advice on what to do if police came or started arresting people during a protest or vigil.
ANGER NATIONWIDE
Shanghai's 25 million people were put under lockdown for two months earlier this year, an ordeal that provoked anger and protest.
Chinese authorities have since then sought to be more targeted in their COVID curbs, but that effort has been challenged by a surge in infections as China faces its first winter with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
While low by global standards, China's case numbers have hit record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections reported by health authorities on Sunday for the previous day.
On Friday night, crowds took to the streets of Urumqi, chanting "End the lockdown!" and pumping their fists in the air after the deadly fire, according to videos circulated on Chinese social media.
Many of Urumqi's 4 million residents have been under some of the country's longest lockdowns, barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days.
In Beijing, 2,700 km (1,700 miles) away, some residents under lockdown staged small protests or confronted local officials on Saturday over movement restrictions, with some successfully pressuring them into lifting the curbs ahead of a schedule.
A video shared with Reuters showed Beijing residents in an unidentifiable part of the capital marching around an open-air carpark on Saturday, shouting "End the lockdown!"
The Beijing government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
The next few weeks could be the worst in China since the early weeks of the pandemic both for the economy and the healthcare system, Mark Williams of Capital Economics said in note last week, as efforts to contain the outbreak will require additional localised lockdowns in many cities.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
PTownsend
I wonder whether this news was shown anywhere in China, or whether CCP media have done what they can to prevent more Chinese citizens knowing that there might be crowds of their fellow citizens unhappy with the situation? Reminds a bit of Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and North Korea where the authoritarians have control over media and information.
Glad Taiwan is reporting this, and say they will not follow Beijing's approach.
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/taiwan-calls-chinas-covid-lockdowns-cruel-says-wont-follow-its-steps-2022-05-01/
Nemo
Keep an eye on this! While it has yet to gain traction in the Western press (in part because it’s happening as I type this) it’s “blowing up” on other social media including Weibo and WeChat where, for the moment, it seems to have overwhelmed the censors.
What gets me are two things:
How widespread the anger is - From Beijing to Shanghai to Xinjiang. This encompasses geographically pretty much the entire mainland.
What the protesters are saying. “We want Democracy. We want voting rights.” I remember the last time that was chanted openly in public. I also remember sadly, how it turned out. I was musing. With the Mrs. that maybe the people chanting are too young to remember how that went last time.
I think the video of the World Cup unmasked and un-locked really generated a lot of anger in China. The fire was the match that ignited the gasoline.
I hesitate to predict an outcome as a lot of us have seen how far the CCP Is willing to go to keep its unitary grip on power. But these protests are unlike anything we have seen in decades, and that gives me hope in spite of my pessimism.
Bronco
This fringe minority with unacceptable views needs to have the patience to understand that the lockdowns are just for 2 weeks to flatten the curve.
Set aside your selfish freedumb and think about the immunocompromised elderly people who are afraid of the virus.
ジョージ
A large group of police looked on and sometimes tried to break up the crowd.
At least it's only been this so far. I worry that there will a military response at some point and this becomes another Tiananmen.
Desert Tortoise
Precious few Chinese know what happened in Tianenmen Square. It is not discussed. Most Chinese are utterly unaware of this part of their history, including most Chinese who were alive then.