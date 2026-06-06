Shark attack kills man off Western Australia coast

A man has died after being attacked by ‌a shark while fishing off the coast of Western Australia state, police said on Saturday, ‌the third fatal shark attack ⁠in Australia in three ⁠weeks.

The 35-year-old ⁠was attacked on Saturday morning ‌while spearfishing with family off the state's ⁠south ⁠coast at Michaelmas Island, close to the town of Albany, about 388 km south of state capital ⁠Perth, police said.

He was ⁠taken ashore where he was ‌treated by paramedics but died of his injuries.

A 4.5 metre (14.8 feet) shark, of an unknown species, was ‌spotted by a member of the public near Michaelmas Island, a nature reserve that receives few visitors, on Saturday, state authorities said.

On May 24, a 39-year-old man died after ​being attacked by a shark while fishing on the Great Barrier ‌Reef. The death followed that of a 38-year-old mauled off an island near Perth 10 ‌days earlier.

There are around 20 shark ⁠attacks in Australia ⁠every year but ​the vast majority are not ⁠fatal, according ‌to data from conservation groups. ​Far more people drown on the country's beaches.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.