 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Shark attack kills man off Western Australia coast

0 Comments
SYDNEY

A man has died after being attacked by ‌a shark while fishing off the coast of Western Australia state, police said on Saturday, ‌the third fatal shark attack ⁠in Australia in three ⁠weeks.

The 35-year-old ⁠was attacked on Saturday morning ‌while spearfishing with family off the state's ⁠south ⁠coast at Michaelmas Island, close to the town of Albany, about 388 km south of state capital ⁠Perth, police said.

He was ⁠taken ashore where he was ‌treated by paramedics but died of his injuries.

A 4.5 metre (14.8 feet) shark, of an unknown species, was ‌spotted by a member of the public near Michaelmas Island, a nature reserve that receives few visitors, on Saturday, state authorities said.

On May 24, a 39-year-old man died after ​being attacked by a shark while fishing on the Great Barrier ‌Reef. The death followed that of a 38-year-old mauled off an island near Perth 10 ‌days earlier.

There are around 20 shark ⁠attacks in Australia ⁠every year but ​the vast majority are not ⁠fatal, according ‌to data from conservation groups. ​Far more people drown on the country's beaches.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo