 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
There have been more than 1,280 shark incidents around Australia since 1791, according to a database of the predators' encounters with humans Image: AFP/File
world

Shark kills one person, injures another in Australia

0 Comments
SYDNEY

A shark killed one person and seriously injured another on Thursday at a beach in Australia's eastern state of New South Wales, rescuers and police said.

State police said the two were bitten by the shark early in the morning and that one victim, a woman, died at the scene.

Ambulance services told AFP a man suffered serious leg injuries and has been airlifted to hospital in a stable condition.

Steven Pearce, Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive, described it as "a really, really terrible incident".

"This area is so remote, there's no life guarding services up there at all," Pearce told local radio 2G.

Emergency services were called around 6:30 a.m. to the attack, which took place near a beach in Crowdy Bay, around 250 kilometers north of Sydney.

There have been more than 1,280 shark incidents around Australia since 1791, of which over 250 resulted in death, according to a database of the predators' encounters with humans.

In September, a great white mauled a surfer to death at a popular Sydney beach.

The man, who left a wife and young daughter, lost "a number of limbs" and his surfboard was broken in two, police said.

Australia's oceans are teeming with sharks, with great whites topping the list of species that might fatally attack a human.

Undeterred, Australians flock to the sea in huge numbers -- with a 2024 survey showing nearly two-thirds of the population made a total of 650 million coastal visits in a single year.

How best to protect people from sharks is a sensitive topic in Australia.

Authorities have adopted a multi-layered approach -- deploying drones, fixing acoustic trackers to sharks so they can be detected by listening buoys near popular beaches, alerting people in real time with a mobile app and stringing up old-fashioned nets.

Researchers say shark lives, too, need protecting.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Wants My Passwords For Everything’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Kumano Sanzan: The Land of the Gods

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Epidurals in Japan: The Growing Support For Pain Relief During Labour

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Your Guide To Christmas Tree Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo