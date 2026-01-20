 Japan Today
Mexico Sheinbaum
FILE - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City, Nov. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
world

Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after U.S. military movements spark concern

MEXICO CITY

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum quelled concerns on Monday about two recent movements of the U.S. military in the vicinity of Mexico that have the country on edge since the attack on Venezuela.

On Friday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration urged U.S. aircraft operators to “exercise caution” when flying over the eastern Pacific Ocean near Mexico, Central America and parts of South America, citing “military activities.”

The president said her administration waited a couple hours until the U.S. government provided “written” assurance that there would not be any U.S. military flights over Mexican territory. She said the U.S. government had not given Mexico a heads up about any military operations.

The U.S. government provided precise coordinates for where it was operating and Mexican authorities issued a statement saying the FAA advisory had no implications for Mexico.

Then, images of a U.S. military transport airplane on the tarmac at Toluca’s airport about 39 miles (63 kilometers) west of Mexico City began circulating on social media.

Sen. Clemente Castañeda, of the opposition Citizen Movement party, posted on social platform X asking for an explanation from the government, because Mexico’s senate is supposed to approve sending Mexican troops abroad or allowing foreign troops into Mexico.

Sheinbaum described it as a “logistical” operation that did not require senate approval.

“The United States plane landed, public servants got on that plane and they went (to the U.S.) for training,” Sheinbaum said. “Who authorized this? The Secretary of Defense.”

Her security cabinet had posted on X Sunday night that such training operations “occur in conformity with established protocols and in adherence to the bilateral collaboration agreements.”

Both events highlighted the sensitivity created by not only the Trump administration’s unilateral action to capture Venezuela's then-President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, but the subsequent renewal of offers and threats to take direct military action against the drug cartels in Mexico.

Sheinbaum and Trump spoke again last week on the subject. Both governments continue to say they will collaborate on security issues, with Mexico emphasizing that it will not accept violations of its sovereignty.

Security officials from both countries are scheduled to meet again Friday in an effort to “continue delivering tangible actions to strengthen security cooperation and meaningful outcomes to counter cartels, and stop the illicit flow of fentanyl and weapons from crossing our shared border,” according to a joint statement released last Thursday.

By now US already established foreign leaders snatch team, just see what happened to Latin America in the beginning of this year.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

