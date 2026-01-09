Shelling rocks Syria's Aleppo as clashes intensify between government, Kurdish fighters

Members of the Syrian Civil Defence work to extinguish a fire after shelling amid renewed clashes between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo, Syria, January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Karam al‑Masri

Fighting intensified on Thursday between Syrian government troops and Kurdish fighters in the northern city of Aleppo, with a fierce exchange of fire extending into the night and rescue workers scrambling to put out fires ‌ignited by the shelling.

Plumes of smoke rose above the city skyline at dusk and the boom of artillery could be heard across Aleppo as the Kurdish fighters tried to repel the troops' advance and cling on to neighborhoods under their control.

The fighting, which erupted on Tuesday, has driven more than 140,000 ⁠people from their homes and left at least seven civilians dead, according to Syrian authorities.

The deadly ‍stand-off between Damascus and Kurdish authorities who have resisted integrating into the central government is a ‍major challenge for Syrian President ‍Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has pledged to unite the country after 14 years of civil war.

STALLED TALKS ON CEASEFIRE

Syria's army gave a ⁠window on Thursday for residents to evacuate the neighborhoods held by Kurdish forces in Aleppo before launching new strikes there. It released more than seven maps identifying areas it said would be targeted and ​announced a curfew in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh from 3 p.m.

The Kurdish forces, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Asayish, or internal security forces, said they had pushed back Syrian troops' attacks.

The United States on Thursday called for an end to clashes between government troops and Kurdish fighters in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, saying it was gravely concerned by the situation.

Tom Barrack, Trump's special envoy for Syria, said the

United States and its ⁠allies were ready to help efforts to de-escalate tensions between government troops and Kurdish

forces, which include the Syrian Democratic Forces group.

SDF head Mazloum Abdi said the government forces' strikes and deployment of tanks had undermined "the chances of reaching understandings, create conditions for dangerous demographic changes, and expose civilians trapped in the two neighbourhoods to the risk of massacres".

Two government officials told Reuters that negotiations were underway over the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the city.

In a statement, the Syrian government said stability could not be achieved with weapons outside the authority of the state, adding the only solution was return of government control to "preserve the unity of Syria."

The Asayish, in a written statement, denied that its forces had requested safe passage and called instead on the Damascus government to withdraw its forces.

Turkey said it stood ready to help Syria if asked.

"The attacks carried out against civilians in Aleppo have unfortunately exacerbated concerns about the true intentions of the SDF and created a pessimistic picture regarding peace efforts," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint press conference with his Omani counterpart on Thursday.

"The SDF's insistence on protecting ​what it has at all costs is the biggest obstacle to achieving peace and stability in Syria," Fidan added.

Turkey views the U.S.-backed SDF, which controls swathes of northeastern Syria, as a terrorist organization and has warned of military action if ⁠the group does not honor the integration agreement.

ACCUSATIONS OF ETHNIC CLEANSING

The Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said he was deeply concerned by attacks on Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo, warning that targeting civilians and attempts to alter the area's demography amounted to what he described as ethnic cleansing.

The SDF said Damascus's ‍evacuation warnings ahead of shelling could amount to forced displacement and war crimes under international humanitarian law.

Kurdish-led authorities established a semi-autonomous ‌administration in northeast Syria and parts of ‌Aleppo during Syria's 14-year war and have resisted fully integrating into ‍the Islamist-led government that took power after former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in late 2024.

Damascus reached a deal with the SDF last year that envisaged full ‌integration by the end of 2025, but progress has been limited, with both sides accusing ‍the other of stalling.

The U.S. has sought to mediate, holding meetings as recently as Sunday, though those talks ended without tangible results.

