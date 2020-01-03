Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

15 cars shot at along Florida highways; no injuries

0 Comments
DELAND, Fla.

Fifteen cars were shot at while driving along Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 in Central Florida, authorities said Thursday.

No injuries were reported and the damage from the Wednesday shootings appears to have been caused by a BB or pellet gun, according a statement by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicles hit in the shootings were near Deltona, DeLand and Daytona Beach, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Witness accounts of the suspect vehicle vary.

An investigation was ongoing.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining