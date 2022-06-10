Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

0 Comments
SMITHSBURG, Md

A man opened fire at a business in western Maryland on Thursday, leaving three dead before he and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg. The suspect then fled in a vehicle and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, according to the news release.

The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff's office said. Both were being treated for their wounds.

News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo