Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

School shooting outside Denver injures at least 7

1 Comment
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo

A shooting at a suburban Denver middle school injured seven people Tuesday, and two suspects were in custody, authorities said.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth says there is a possible eighth injury and doesn't believe there are any other shooters, but tactical teams were still searching room by room. She did not know if there were fatalities or other details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were at the school and medical helicopters landed on a grassy field.

The shooting occurred at the middle school at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 1:50 p.m. to the school in the Highlands Ranch community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Denver.

Nicholson-Kluth said police and deputies got there almost immediately and heard shots as they arrived. The school is near a sheriff's department substation.

The sheriff's office directed parents to a nearby recreational center to pick up their children.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Just another day in America.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Neighborhoods

Tenma

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo