Greece Shooting
Police cordon off a road during an operation in the southern suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Three people have been shot dead at the offices of a shipping company near Athens while the suspected gunman also took his life as police special forces prepared to confront him. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
world

Shooting at Greek shipping company kills four

ATHENS, Greece

Three people were fatally shot Monday in the offices of a shipping company near Athens and the suspected gunman also took his life as police special forces prepared to confront him, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the shipping company office in Glyfada, a seaside suburb of the capital. The alleged gunman, an unidentified company employee, entered the building armed with a shotgun and handgun, according to several witnesses.

Police spokesperson Consantia Dimoglidou said the owner of the company was among the victims.

“The suspected perpetrator, who worked for the family, was found dead in a different area from the three deceased people at the company. He had his assault weapon next to him and appears to have shot himself in the head,” Dimoglidou said.

She said police and special forces officers had entered the building before the suspected shooter was found and had been making sure other employees were moved safely out of the building.

