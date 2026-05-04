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Oklahoma Party Shooting
Police block off near S. Air Depot boulevard in Edmond, Okla., after a campground shooting at Lake Arcadia, Saturday, May 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Shooting at lake near Oklahoma City injures at least 10

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OKLAHOMA CITY

At least 10 people have been taken to hospitals following a shooting at party at a lake near Oklahoma City, police say.

Edmond, Oklahoma police spokesperson Emily Ward said authorities received multiple reports of shots being fired at a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake at about 9 p.m.

She said that in addition to the 10 people taken to hospitals, more may have driven themselves. She said victims were in “various conditions.”

Arcadia Lake is located in around 13 miles (21 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City in the suburb of Edmond, a city of about 100,000. The lake is a popular place for picnicking, camping, fishing and water sports.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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"From my cold dead hand" I hear them cry. When will they learn?....

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