 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

6 wounded in shooting at New York convenience store

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Six people were shot at a New York City convenience store Monday, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother, as one of the intended targets used the woman as a shield, police said.

The mother ended up shot in the stomach while the person who grabbed her went unscathed, police interim Chief of Department John Chell said. There was no immediate information on the condition of those wounded in what Chell called “a brazen and heartless attack on innocent New Yorkers and cowardly intended victims.”

Police believe the two shooters were aiming for people in a group standing outside the store on White Plains Road, a commercial thoroughfare in the Bronx.

Chell said police have video showing the attackers opened fire around 5 p.m. as they ran across the road to the store, then kept shooting as their targets ran into the store. After bumping into the woman and girl at the counter, one of the people who ran inside took hold of her and spun her into the line of fire, Chell said.

Chell said all of those shot, except the 40-year-old mother, were wounded in their arms or legs. The Fire Department said it took five of the wounded to hospitals, and the sixth apparently got a ride to a hospital from someone else.

In addition to the mother and daughter, those wounded included four men, aged 18 to 21, Chell said.

Investigators haven’t yet made any arrests or determined a motive for the gunfire.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog