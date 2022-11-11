Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Shooting in gang-plagued Mexican state leaves 9 dead

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

A shooting left nine dead and two wounded at a bar in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, which has increasingly suffered from cartel violence, local authorities said Thursday.

An armed group arrived at the bar around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Apaseo el Alto, outside of Celaya, and opened fire on those inside, authorities said in a statement.

Five men and four women were killed in the gunfire and two more women were hurt, the town said. The injured women were in stable condition.

The assailants had not yet been identified, officials said, adding that units of state and federal authorities as well as the National Guard would be moved into the area.

The town said two posters "alluding to a criminal group" were left at the scene. In Mexico, cartels frequently leave messages after killings for other groups or authorities.

Guanajuato, an industrial hub, has been ravaged by turf wars between cartels in recent years. Last month, 12 were killed at a bar in the city of Irapuato, following a nearby shooting that left 10 dead in September.

Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, took office in 2018 promising to reduce cartel violence. Homicides have dropped slightly in 2022, though Lopez Obrador's term is on track to be the deadliest in modern history.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Izumo this Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

5 Stunning Rose Gardens In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel