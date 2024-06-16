Shooting at splash pad in Detroit suburb leaves 'numerous wounded victims,' authorities say

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there are “numerous wounded victims” after police were called for an active shooter. (WXYZ via AP)

Gunfire erupted at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills as families were frolicking in the water to beat the summer heat, leaving multiple people wounded, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that “it sounds like we have nine, maybe 10 victims with gunshot wounds, victims of varying kinds of injuries.”

Authorities said they believed they had a possible suspect contained in a home nearby. A handgun and three empty magazines were recovered, according to the sheriff.

“So, preliminarily, it looks like the suspect fired potentially 28 times, reloading multiple times,” Bouchard said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said there were “numerous wounded victims.”

In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene. People were asked to avoid the area.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn’t immediately known.

Rochester Hills is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Oxford, where in 2021 a 15-year-old shot and killed four high school students.

