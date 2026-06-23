Shooting in Montreal leaves three dead including suspect

Montreal police locked down the scene of a deadly shooting on Monday

By Fanny ALARCON

A midday shooting in Montreal killed three people on Monday, including a police officer, a civilian, and the alleged gunman, triggering rare alarm in the Canadian city.

The bloodshed occurred in a partly Jewish neighborhood that includes kosher markets and restaurants, but police declined to comment on what the motive might have been and whether the incident amounted to a hate crime or act of terror.

Montreal police chief Fady Dagher said the incident was "more than terrible."

"It's a tragedy, a nightmare," Dagher said.

Explosions of gun violence in broad daylight are not nearly as common in Canada as they are across the border in the United States, but they are not unheard of. A shooting like this in Montreal is rare.

Dagher said police received a call about an active shooting in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighborhood at around 11:30 a.m.

Police responded and a crossfire ensued, with the apparent assailant firing from inside a building with a long gun, Dagher told reporters at the scene.

He confirmed one male officer was killed, and another female officer was seriously wounded but her life is not in danger.

The details surrounding the slain civilian are not yet known. Police said the shooter was killed.

"One suspect was neutralized and is now dead," the visibly emotional chief said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "horrified" by the violence.

The location of the shooting raised immediate speculation online that it was another incident of antisemitic violence in Canada, a country that has seen an enormous increase in reported crimes targeting Jews since Israel launched its operation in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a prominent Canadian civil society group, said it was "closely monitoring the situation."

"As we await more details about the nature of this horrifying incident, we urge community members to exercise vigilance," CIJA said, in the hours following the shooting.

Dagher stressed the investigation had not yet produced any indications as to motive.

"It's important to be very careful of rumors," he said.

The police chief confirmed reports that the gunman was dressed in what appeared to be military-style clothing.

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette said she was "deeply shaken by the tragic events."

"It is essential to allow the authorities to do their work and to avoid speculation," added Frechette.

The area had initially been locked down with residents told to stay indoors, as a huge police presence fanned out across the scene.

But armed officers were leaving the scene on Monday afternoon, and traffic was starting to resume.

"The operation is coming to an end and people will be able to circulate freely," the chief told reporters.

© 2026 AFP