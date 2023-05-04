Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Atlanta Shooting
Law enforcement officers arrive near the scene of an active shooter on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Atlanta. Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a building in a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
world

1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical building

0 Comments
By JEFF AMY
ATLANTA

One person was fatally shot and at least four others injured Wednesday in a shooting at a medical building in Midtown Atlanta, police said.

Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a Northside Medical building on West Peachtree Street in a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments.

Atlanta police said the suspected shooter is believed to be Deion Patterson, 24, and that he was considered armed and dangerous.

The four injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment and the fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting comes as cities around the U.S. have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

Police sent out a photo of the suspect. He was wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. He had a mask on his face and appeared to be wearing a bag across his front.

Authorities asked anyone with information on Patterson's whereabouts to call 911. Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles were gathered along West Peachtree Street, as officers with assault-style rifles, helmets and vests continued to arrive more than an hour after the shooting.

Many officers clustered outside the front entrance of the Northside Medical building. Multiple helicopters hovered overhead while police tried to keep traffic moving on nearby streets. Construction workers watched from the nearest corner in the Midtown neighborhood where many new high-rises are being built.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo