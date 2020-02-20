Shooting outside Mississippi hospital leaves 3 dead

A man fatally shot his girlfriend and an unarmed security guard in a Mississippi hospital parking lot Wednesday before driving to a nearby cemetery and fatally shooting himself, police said.

Theman,who was not identified, confronted and assaulted hospital employee Christina Davis, 32, outside the building, prompting a security guard to attempt to intervene, said police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes. The man then pulled out a gun and fatally shot the guard, 64-year-old Browning Luckett Jr., and Davis, Holmes said.

When a second security guard arrived, the man fled in Davis' vehicle, leaving behind the car he drove to the hospital, Holmes said.

Less than two hours later, a person who lived near a cemetery in nearby Pearl saw a man walk into the burial ground. The person heard gunfire shortly after, and police found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Davis' car was found near the cemetery, police said.

A statement issued by Baptist Medical Center said the hospital was safe and police were investigating.

Officers cordoned off an area of the parking lot near a dark-colored sedan where witnesses said the shots were fired.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.