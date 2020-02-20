Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Shooting outside Mississippi hospital leaves 3 dead

0 Comments
JACKSON, Miss.

A man fatally shot his girlfriend and an unarmed security guard in a Mississippi hospital parking lot Wednesday before driving to a nearby cemetery and fatally shooting himself, police said.

Theman,who was not identified, confronted and assaulted hospital employee Christina Davis, 32, outside the building, prompting a security guard to attempt to intervene, said police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes. The man then pulled out a gun and fatally shot the guard, 64-year-old Browning Luckett Jr., and Davis, Holmes said.

When a second security guard arrived, the man fled in Davis' vehicle, leaving behind the car he drove to the hospital, Holmes said.

Less than two hours later, a person who lived near a cemetery in nearby Pearl saw a man walk into the burial ground. The person heard gunfire shortly after, and police found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Davis' car was found near the cemetery, police said.

A statement issued by Baptist Medical Center said the hospital was safe and police were investigating.

Officers cordoned off an area of the parking lot near a dark-colored sedan where witnesses said the shots were fired.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Miura Kaigan Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

A Trip to Niigata’s Phallic Shoki Festival

GaijinPot Blog

Interviews

The Tricky “Where Are You From?” Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Starbucks Japan’s New Sakura Milk Latte is Sweetness Overload

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Stylish (And Sometimes Flirty) Ways To Wear Uniqlo’s White Shirt

Savvy Tokyo

Women's Issues

In Japan, One Size Does Not Fit All Women

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Finding Vegan and Halal Products at the Supermarket in Japan

GaijinPot Blog