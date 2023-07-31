Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shooting wounds 5 people in Michigan with 2 victims in critical condition, police say

LANSING, Mich.

An early morning shooting Sunday in Michigan wounded five people, including two who were listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m., the Lansing Police Department said in a statement.

The five victims who were transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department ranged in age from 16 to 26 years old, police said.

There was a large crowd at the scene when officers arrived, prompting Lansing police to ask for assistance from other jurisdictions. Several people were detained, and officers found multiple firearms, police said.

In February, a gunman killed three students and injured five others in a shooting at Michigan State University in neighboring East Lansing. Students sheltered in place for four hours on the campus about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit while hundreds of officers searched for the shooter. Suspect Anthony McRae, 43, killed himself when confronted by police near his home in Lansing.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

