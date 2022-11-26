Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shootings at 2 Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 11 wounded

By CARLA BRIDI
BRASILIA, Brazil

A shooter armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people, including two teachers, and wounded 11 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said.

The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state, the state's public security secretariat said in a statement. The identity of the third person killed was not immediately clear, nor was it known if any students were killed or wounded. The shooter is still at large, the secretariat said.

Security camera footage showed the shooter wearing a bulletproof vest and using a semiautomatic pistol for the attacks, Espirito Santo public security secretary Márcio Celante said in a video provided by the secretariat's press office.

Two teachers were killed and nine instructors were wounded, said Celante, who noted that in the public school the shooter gained access to the teachers lounge after breaking a lock.

The shooter had covered his face, making it difficult to identify him, Celante said, adding that police are investigating whether he was helped by others.

School shootings are uncommon in Brazil, but have happened with somewhat greater frequency in recent years.

In a video posted to social media, Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande said he is monitoring the situation and has sent authorities to investigate.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

