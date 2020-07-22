Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fourteen people were wounded in the shootout outside a funeral parlor in Chicago Photo: AFP
world

Shootout at Chicago funeral leaves 14 wounded

1 Comment
By KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
CHICAGO

A shootout outside a funeral parlor left 14 people wounded Tuesday in Chicago, as President Donald Trump threatens to send federal agents to a handful of U.S. cities led by Democratic mayors.

The incident started when occupants of a vehicle "began firing at attendees of a funeral. At that time the attendees of the funeral exchanged fire," Chicago deputy police superintendent Eric Carter told reporters.

Shootings have become breathtakingly normal this summer across the United States. A total of 63 people were shot and 12 killed over the weekend in Chicago in ongoing gun violence, according to local media.

Carter said 14 people were wounded in Tuesday's shooting, but did not specify the degree of severity.

"Too many guns are on our streets and in the hands of people who should never possess them," Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted after what she called a "horrific mass shooting."

Trump's threat to send more military-garbed law enforcement into U.S. cities has mainly been in response to the anti-racism protests rocking the country following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer in May.

After the Department of Homeland Security deployed scores of Border Patrol police and federal marshals -- many in combat fatigues -- to Portland, Oregon last week, Trump said he could do the same in other Democrat-led cities like Chicago and New York.

"Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump's troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents," mayor Lightfoot tweeted late Tuesday.

According to reports, DHS was preparing to send 150 paramilitary personnel to Chicago after police there clashed with demonstrators seeking to tear down a statue of Christopher Columbus.

Trump called the move necessary, even claiming Chicago was "worse than Afghanistan."

The president has also singled out Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland as potential cities for sending federal agents.

On Monday, the mayors of six major cities -- Atlanta, Washington, Seattle, Chicago, Portland and Kansas City -- said in a letter to Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Attorney General Bill Barr that the uninvited paramilitary deployments violate the Constitution.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I guess a visit from Trump is unlikely

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I guess a visit from Trump is unlikely

So is a visit by the government of Chicago, run by Trumps opponents. Arent they in charge here?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Can we just give Chicago to Canada? Then there will be no guns, universal healthcare and a world class city.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

More blood on the trump governments hands due to their failed leadership.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide To Visiting Tokyo Disneyland With Children

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog