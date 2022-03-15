Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand Mosque Shooting Anniversary
Al Noor Mosque shooting survivor Temel Atacocugu gestures as he completes his walk from Dunedin to Christchurch on the third anniversary of the shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The lingering injuries from being shot nine times did not stop Atacocugu from completing a two-week walk and bike ride for peace on Tuesday, the third anniversary of a gunman's slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers. (George Heard/New Zealand Herald via AP)
world

Shot 9 times at New Zealand mosque, survivor walks for peace

6 Comments
By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

The lingering injuries from being shot nine times did not stop Temel Atacocugu from completing a two-week walk and bike ride for peace on Tuesday, the third anniversary of a gunman's slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers.

Atacocugu set out to retrace the gunman's 360-kilometer (224-mile) drive from Dunedin to the two Christchurch mosques where he carried out his attack.

“I wanted to fix this damage,” Atacocugu said. “Because three years ago, he started that journey with hate.”

Atacocugu, 47, said he wanted to bless the route, and raise money for charity along the way.

He had intended to walk the entire distance, but about halfway through he got bad blisters after the weather changed from hot one day to rain the next. He also got a mysterious case of blood poisoning, and ended up spending a couple of days in a local hospital.

“The best point was meeting lots of beautiful people and getting great support from them,” he said. “The low point was being in the emergency room. But I was not going to give up. I got on my bike straight after discharge.”

That helped him make up lost time. On Tuesday, he was joined by about 50 supporters as he walked the final stretch to the Al Noor mosque, entering at 1:40 p.m. — the exact time he was shot during Friday prayers in 2019.

“I made a speech, it was very emotional,” Atacocugu said. “I was so happy. It was a big relief to have completed my mission.”

During the attack, Atacocugu was shot in the mouth, his left arm and both legs, and he said he often felt pain from the injuries during his walk and ride. He said he planned to recuperate with a big sleep, and maybe a sauna and spa.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told lawmakers that in the aftermath of the attack, the Muslim community had shown courage, unity and determination.

“March 15 is a date in our collective national history where we learned about the very worst and the very best of humanity,” Ardern said.

Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant in 2020 pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism after carrying out the attacks. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

An online donations page showed that by Tuesday afternoon, Atacocugu had raised about 64,000 New Zealand dollars ($43,000) for three charities benefitting children.

“All New Zealand is one," Atacocugu said. “Terrorist is nil.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

“All New Zealand is one," Atacocugu said. “Terrorist is nil.”

That’s a hero. Taking hate and turning it into peace.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

very heartwarming article. Kudos to him

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Australian white supremacist...

An individual from a group made up of people like him that include some of the lowest forms of life on the planet, just like supremacists of any kind from any other ethnic group.

It was a big relief to have completed my mission.”

Congratulations, Mr. Atacocugu for finishing your mission.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

More news like this please. There are millions out there making a difference after a grave tragedy, it's heart warming to read and to know the power of forgiveness. Well done, Atacocugu, you're an inspiration

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Top lad. Respect to him.

Can’t think of a reason why Bob Fosse and Aly Rustom got thumbed down.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

…Uh we aren't idiots? 51 dead. Remember that part. Or is this some kinda simple math score pointing?

Australian white supremacist...

from a group made up of people

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

