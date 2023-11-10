Shots fired at two Jewish schools in Canada

Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for a stepped-up police presence after two Jewish schools were at in Montreal, amid flaring conflict in the Middle East

By Michel COMTE

Shots were fired, without causing casualties, at two Jewish schools in Montreal overnight, police said Thursday, as tensions rose in Canada over the Israel-Hamas war.

When staff arrived in the morning they found bullet holes in the front doors of the schools in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood.

Earlier this week in Montreal a synagogue was firebombed and clashes erupted between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel student groups at Concordia university, officials said.

"I know emotions are high, and people are scared. But attacking each other is not who we are as Canadians," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"If anywhere in the world is going to start building the kinds of understandings that we're going to need to see peaceful resolution in the Middle East... it starts in a place like Canada," he said.

On Wednesday Trudeau reported a "terrifying" rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia across the country.

He said Canada has a long tradition of peaceful co-existence among diverse peoples and said it was the "responsibility of every single Canadian to see how we are recognizing each other's pain and fear and move forward."

Montreal police told AFP nobody was injured in the shootings at the Jewish schools and the firebombing of the synagogue.

At Concordia, one person was arrested for assault and three were treated for minor injuries following the scuffles.

Administrators said that university, like others, has witnessed "a concerning rise in acts of intimidation and intolerant behavior" that have left students in fear.

In a separate incident, swastikas were discovered in one of the school's buildings, they said in a statement.

Eta Yudin of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, which represents Jews across the country, called the shootings at the Montreal schools "hateful and evil."

"No child in Montreal should see their place of learning targeted by a weapon designed to kill," she said. "The hate must stop. Our city is in crisis."

Over the past month, police counted 73 hate crimes against Montreal's Jewish community, or one more than in all of 2022 targeting all groups.

Yair Szlak, a representative of the local Jewish organization Federation CJA, called the attacks on Jews in Quebec unacceptable.

"These are difficult times for Jews around the world," he said. "There are those who are trying to import the war going on in Israel to the streets of Montreal."

Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for a stepped-up police presence. Questioned by reporters he said he was also not ruling out banning protests related to the new Mideast conflict.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas militants on October 7 carried out the deadliest attack in Israel's history, killing 1,400 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and taking some 240 hostages.

Israel has responded with relentless bombardment and a swelling ground offensive in Gaza, killing nearly 10,600 people, according to the territory's Hamas-controlled health ministry.

The first 75 Canadians and their dependents have left Gaza this week, out of more than 400 registered with Ottawa seeking to leave.

