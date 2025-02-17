 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Singapore's Workers' Party Chief Pritam Singh walks outside the State Courts in Singapore
Singapore's Workers' Party Chief Pritam Singh walks outside the State Courts in Singapore February 17, 2025. REUTERS/Edgar Su Image: Reuters/Edgar Su
world

Singapore court finds opposition party leader guilty of lying to parliament

0 Comments
By Bing Hong Lok
SINGAPORE

A Singapore court on Monday found opposition Workers' Party leader Pritam Singh guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee, a verdict that could see him barred from contesting a general election this year.

Singh's sentencing is due later on Monday. He had pleaded not guilty and the prosecution has asked for a maximum fine of S$7,000 ($5,231) for each charge.

If the fine amounts to more than S$10,000, or if Singh is jailed for more than one year, he would be unable to run in the election.

The charges against Singh, 48, stem from allegations he gave false testimony to a parliamentary committee in 2021 about a fellow party member, Raeesah Khan, lying to parliament.

Singh had maintained he had urged Khan to own up to parliament about her lie, but Judge Luke Tan on Monday said there was ample evidence and witness testimony to prove otherwise.

"Ms Khan admitted to other WP leaders she had lied, there was absolutely no follow-up from the accused," Tan told the court. "This could only be because the accused had mentioned this was 'probably something we should take to the grave'."

The verdict comes as Singapore gears up for a general election that must be held by November, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's first since taking over as the city-state's leader last year.

Wong's People's Action Party is almost certain to dominate and win most seats as it has in every vote since independence in 1965, although its share of the popular vote will be closely watched after one of its worst electoral performances in the last contest in 2020.

Singh’s Workers’ Party made inroads in that election, expanding its parliamentary seats to 10 from six, but it has since suffered image blows from Khan's resignation over the false statement and another lawmaker stepping down over an extramarital affair.

Wong is set to deliver his budget speech on Tuesday, expected to focus on cost of living issues, employment and housing, buoyed by a stronger-than-expected growth last year and lower inflation.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Read Japanese Food Labels

GaijinPot Blog

Prepaid Cards in Japan: Best Options for Expats & How to Use Them

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Why Do People Hate Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaga Lantern Festival Hyakka Hyakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Why So Many Marriages in Japan Are Sexless – And What You Can Do About It

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Books in Translation to Read in 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Reality Dating Shows to Binge this Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Useful Japanese for Getting a Haircut in Japan

GaijinPot Blog