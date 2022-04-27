Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Malaysia Death Sentence
Activists hold posters against the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore, during a candlelight vigil gathering outside the Singaporean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Singapore Court of Appeal has dismissed a last-minute legal challenge filed by the mother of a mentally disabled Malaysian man in an attempt to halt his execution for drug trafficking. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
world

Singapore executes disabled Malaysian convicted in drug case

By ZEN SOO and EILEEN NG
SINGAPORE

Singapore on Wednesday executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man condemned for a drug offense after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from his mother and international pleas to spare him.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 34, had been on death row for over a decade after he was convicted of trafficking about 43 grams (1.5 oz) of heroin into Singapore. The city-state's government has said its use of the death penalty for drug crimes is made clear at the borders.

Nagaenthran’s family and social activists confirmed the execution Wednesday.

“On this score may I declare that Malaysia is far more humane,” his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam said. “Zero to Singapore on this.”

Nagaenthran’s supporters and lawyers said he had an IQ of 69 and was intellectually disabled, and that the execution of a mentally ill person was prohibited under international human rights law.

Singapore's courts ruled, citing psychiatrists' testimony in court, that he was not mentally disabled and had understood his actions at the time of his crime.

“Nagaenthran Dharmalingam’s name will go down in history as the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice,” said Maya Foa, director of non-governmental organization Reprieve.

“Hanging an intellectually disabled, mentally unwell man because he was coerced into carrying less than three tablespoons of diamorphine is unjustifiable and a flagrant violation of international laws that Singapore has chosen to sign up to.”

Nagaenthran and his mother had filed a motion Monday arguing that it was unconstitutional to proceed with his death sentence and that he may not have been given a fair trial because the chief justice who presided over his appeals had been the attorney general when Nagaenthran was convicted in 2010, which the filing alleged could be a conflict of interest.

The court dismissed the motion, describing it as “frivolous.”

His family said Nagaenthran’s body will be brought to their hometown in Malaysia's northern state of Perak, where they have made preparations for his funeral.

Singapore had halted executions for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic before resuming them with the execution of a drug trafficker in March.

Anyone found with over 15 grams (0.5 ounces) of heroin faces the death sentence in Singapore, although judges can reduce this to life in prison at their discretion. Attempts to reduce Nagaenthran's sentence or obtain a presidential pardon failed.

Malaysia’s leader, European Union representatives and global figures such as British business magnate Richard Branson called for Nagaenthran’s life to be spared and used the case to advocate for ending capital punishment.

Ng reported from Kuala Lumpur.

I don't think anyone has a mental incapacity to traffic drugs to another country.

You know that there are countries that do not tolerate drug trafficking, bad decisions are sometimes paid dearly...

Dear US, do you want to end your drug problem??.. Follow the example of the good Singapore..

Rape does not have a death penalty in Singapore and the maximum punishment is 20 years. So there are cases where the convicted scumbags enjoy the hospitality of Changi Prison on taxpayers money.

https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/courts-crime/man-who-raped-13-year-old-fails-in-appeal-for-lighter-sentence

And a low level drug mule is made an example of while the high level traffickers are probably looking for the next guy who will be desperate enough to hide drugs in his vehicle and cross over from Woodlands checkpoint into SG.

Dear US, do you want to end your drug problem??.. Follow the example of the good Singapore..

TokyoLiving - Most States in the US are actually going in the opposite direction with regard to drugs, reducing the penalties instead. As you may have heard, we have the largest incarcerated population in the world by far.

