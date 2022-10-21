Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Singapore seeks to amend constitution to protect its defintion of marriage
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Parliament House in Singapore May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo Photo: Reuters/EDGAR SU
world

Singapore seeks to amend constitution to protect its defintion of marriage

1 Comment
By Xinghui Kok
SINGAPORE

Singapore's government filed bills in parliament on Thursday seeking to decriminalise sex between men, and to amend the constitution to prevent court challenges to laws and policies concerning marriage.

The proposed legislation in socially conservative Singapore follows Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement in August of a plan to repeal Section 377A of its penal code, a legacy of British colonial rule and not used in decades, which carries punishments of up to two years in jail for sex between men.

Recent surveys have shown attitudes towards lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Singapore have become more accepting. But changes have yet to be reflected in government policies, which deny LGBT couples access to subsidies and benefits available to heterosexual couples.

Though repealing 377A has been largely welcomed by LGBT groups, some activists are disappointed that legalising same-sex unions or pursuing more equal policies towards LGBT couples are not being considered.

The second of the two bills submitted on Thursday seeks to ensure that only legislators - not judges - get to decide the legal definition of marriage, on which the government bases its policies, such as those concerning couples' housing and financial benefits.

The proposed amendment, which will be debated by lawmakers on Nov. 28, seeks to protect the marriage definition and policies from being invalidated by court challenges over their constitutionality, according to the home affairs and social and family development ministries.

"The courts are not the right forum to decide on such important socio-political issues," the ministries said in a joint statement.

Since 2018, there were three unsuccessful challenges in courts in Singapore seeking to strike down the anti-gay sex law, with plaintiffs arguing it contravened constitutionally enshrined rights to liberty, equal protection and free speech, assembly and association.

The ministries on Thursday said that if the bills were not pursued, there would be a "significant risk" of future legal challenges against laws and government policies related to marriage.

It, therefore, "would be unwise and irresponsible for parliament to ignore the risk and do nothing", it said.

The bills are expected to be approved given the ruling People's Action Party's overwhelming house majority of 83 of the 92 elected seats.

The proposed amendment, however, could still leave room for a future parliament to decide if the definition of marriage should be changed.

Though the change in law would not prevent someone from challenging it, courts might be less inclined to take on cases, so a constitutional challenge would be less likely, said Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at Singapore Management University.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Marriage is an institution meant for the procreation of children.

Children need a stable home with both parents in order to grow up properly.

Society thus rewards couples who commit to each other in public because their union serves to benefit society as a whole by creating a stable home.

Marriage isn't about romance, it's about family.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Find Good Jamaican Jerk Dishes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘New Normal At The Office’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Follow the Blue Line: Five Must-Ride National Cycling Routes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo