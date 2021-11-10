Singapore to stop paying medical bills for those who choose to be unvaccinated

Singapore will from next month stop paying coronavirus medical bills of those who are unvaccinated by choice, officials have said, as a fierce outbreak put the city-state's healthcare system under strain.
The tiny country is experiencing its worst COVID-19 wave since the start of the pandemic, reporting around 2,000-3,000 cases a day and a handful of deaths.
The government had always covered the medical bills of all Singaporeans and other residents in certain categories infected with the virus, except for those who tested positive soon after returning from overseas.
But from Dec 8, authorities will begin charging COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice, the ministry of health said Monday.
"Unvaccinated persons make up a sizeable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our healthcare resources," the ministry said in a statement.
Those affected will still be able to use regular financing arrangements to cover the cost, such as private insurance.
Bills for those who are ineligible for vaccination -- such as children under 12 or those with certain medical conditions -- will still be fully paid.
Singapore has one of the world's highest vaccination rates, with 85 percent of its 5.5 million population fully inoculated.
It has had a mild outbreak by global standards, and only faced a substantial virus wave in recent months after being hit by the Delta variant.© 2021 AFP
belligerentfools
What an excellent idea. If you decide not to bear the responsibility of living in a society, then you shouldn't be allowed to benefit from that society.
Mr Kipling
Singapore leading the way! Others should follow this wonderful, common sense example. Think of it like asking an insurance company to pay for your damaged car when you didn't pay the premiums.
JeffLee
Great policy. Singapore's history is about an extremely vulnerable and isolated island quickly becoming the world's most competitive economy, largely on the strength of its smart govt policies. This is such a case.
Wobot
The vaccines obviously aren't helping them control the coronavirus in comparison to places where hardly anyone is vaccinated like Africa...
I dare you to compare the proportion of people vaccinated to the number of cases per million (or ten thousand, or whatever other calculation is available)
PTownsend
Those who want the 'freedom' of remaining unvaccinated are now free to pay for their medical services. As they should, the unvaccinated have contributed to increasing costs for medical care for others (and they care little if anything at all about others) and increasing economic slowdowns and have put those around them at greater risk of coming down with Covid. The unvaccinated are a drain on the resources of societies. And they have shown they do not care about their country nor their society.
Jimizo
There are some exasperated medical professionals who would go further and refuse treatment to those unvaccinated by choice.
I suppose at a time when medical services are being put under strain, that is a discussion worth having. It’s not a good time to be carrying passengers.
GdTokyo
Every insurance company should update their terms of coverage to say that the company will not pay COVID-related medical expenses for those who chose to remain unvaccinated without a medical exemption provided by an approved physician (eg not some strip mall chiropractor).
vic.M
85 percent vaccinated-- This so " called vaccine" is sure working well, eh. Now reported world wide that the countries with the highest vaccinations rate are the ones being over burdened with sick people. UK reports that hospitalizations is 14 percent higher than last year. Reports every day of vaccinated people ending up in hospital.
Burning Bush
I agree with this.
This is the first nail in the coffin of socialized medicine.
Bring it on.
Monty
Do they also do the same thing to smokers?
Do they also do the same thing who are overweight because of bad eating habbit?
ulysses
Wonderful, that’s the best way to teach these idiots a lesson. Don’t want the vaccine pay your own bills!!!
ulysses
Dobreyo, glad you agree.
Seems putin is also planning the same.