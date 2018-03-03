Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thick smoke rose over Ouagadougou on Friday as the attacks unfolded Photo: AFP
world

6 attackers killed in assault on French embassy in Burkina Faso

By Ahmed OUOBA
OUAGADOUGOU

Six people were killed in the Burkina Faso capital of Ouagadougou on Friday when they attacked the French embassy and the country's military headquarters, the government said, adding that members of the security forces had also been wounded.

"Four attackers were neutralised in the attack on the French embassy," the government in a statement posted on its Information Service website.

A parallel attack targeting the headquarters of the Burkinabe armed forces left two dead, Information Minister Remis Fulgance Dandjinou told the state TV channel RTB.

"A certain number of gendarmes and soldiers" were wounded, but there were no known casualties among civilians, he said.

The attack "has strong overtones of terrorism," the minister said.

In Paris, a French diplomatic source said there had been no French casualties.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

