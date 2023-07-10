Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Six killed in kindergarten attack in China

3 Comments
BEIJING

A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday, killing six people and injuring one, police said.

Media reported the attack in Lianjiang county was a stabbing. The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang, had been detained, police said, adding they were investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

Some media reported that both adults and children were among the victims.

While violent crime is rare in China due to strict gun laws and tight security but there have been several incidents of stabbings at pre-schools over the past few years.

In August last year, three people were killed and six wounded in a stabbing at a kindergarten in Jiangxi province.

In 2021, a man killed two children and wounded 16 at a kindergarten in the southwestern region of Guangxi.

The latest news sparked emotive debate on the Weibo social media platform. By 1:50 p.m. (0550 GMT) it was the top-trending discussion, with 290 million views.

Some social media users called for the suspect to face the death penalty.

"It's outrageous to do this to children who have no power at all. How many families will be destroyed by this ... I support the death penalty," one Weibo user said.

Another user questioned security at schools, especially after similar previous attacks.

"Why do such cases still continue to emerge?"

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Why do such cases still continue to emerge?

Because knives are not banned.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

More criminal acts.

This time using knives.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Attacks are carried out by men who have personal problems.

Knives have multiple uses. Guns have a single use.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog