Six killed in Mississippi shootings; suspect charged with murder

WEST POINT, Miss

Authorities have charged a 24-year-old man with murder after six people — including a child — were killed in a series of shootings in northeast Mississippi.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victims — four family members related to the suspect and two other adults — were shot at three separate locations late Friday. The youngest victim was a cousin of the suspect.

“I don’t know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old,” Scott said at a press conference Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Daricka M. Moore. He faces a first-degree murder charge that could be upgraded to capital murder, Scott said. Moore may face additional murder charges as the investigation proceeds.

The shootings took place in the rural community of Cedarbluff, west of the county seat of West Point.

"This guy (the suspect) wasn’t our radar,” Scott said. “This is family members that he went after.”

Online court records in Clay County show Moore has no previous criminal charges.

“A situation like this, you’ve got a family member attacking their own family,” Scott said. “Whatever the reason is, we’re hoping that we’ll find out.”

Scott said investigators believe Moore placed a gun to the head of a younger child at the home where the 7-year-old died. Investigators aren’t sure whether the gun misfired. A third young child and their mother was present in that house as well.

The 7-year-old victim was Moore’s second cousin, Scott said. Investigators hope to have more information and upgraded charges by the time Moore appears before a judge. An initial appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Scott said no other injuries have been reported beyond the six deaths.

Scott said evidence and witnesses indicate Moore was the only shooter.

