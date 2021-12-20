Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sixth child dies in Australian bouncy castle tragedy

SYDNEY

A sixth child has died following an incident in an Australian town in which a bouncy castle was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Eleven-year-old Chace Harrison died in hospital on Sunday afternoon, the Australian Associated Press quoted Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine as saying.

Two other children remain in critical condition and one is recovering at home following the incident in the island state on Thursday.

Children at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport were celebrating the end of the school year when a sudden gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle almost 10 meters into the air.

“Our thoughts continue to be with his family and all other families and loved ones of the children involved,” AAP quoted Hine as saying.

The state was “working tirelessly with all parties concerned to ensure the extensive investigation is completed as a matter of priority for the coroner,” Hine said.

That would include interviewing witnesses and analyzing information on the weather at the time of the incident, he said. Forensic child interviewers were also being sent to the island to aid in the investigation and help children suffering from emotional trauma.

Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held Friday in remembrance of the boys and girls aged 11 and 12 who died in the incident.

The township, with a population around 25,000, has rallied to support the families of the victims and the wider community around the school.

