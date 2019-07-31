Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

S Korea says N Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles

2 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles off its east coast.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were done Wednesday from the North's northeastern area.

It wasn't immediately known exactly what North Korea fired.

The launches came after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea last Thursday in an apparent effort to ramp up pressure on the United States ahead of a possible resumption of nuclear diplomacy between North Korea and the U.S.

Editor's note: Story will be updated shortly.

Donny assured us that he had the DPRK situation under control. He wasn't lying or incorrect, was he? That would be an absolute shock if Donny had been lying or incorrect.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Donny assured us that he had the DPRK situation under control. He wasn't lying or incorrect, was he? That would be an absolute shock if Donny had been lying or incorrect.

"Mission Accomplished"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

