Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The full moon rises over the ancient temple of Poseidon in cape Sounio, about 65 kilometers south of Athens, Friday. Photo: AP
world

World gazes at total lunar eclipse, longest of this century

1 Comment
JOHANNESBURG

Curiosity and awe have greeted a complete lunar eclipse, the longest one of this century and visible in much of the world.

The so-called "blood moon," when it turns a deep red, was visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon.

The total eclipse lasted 1 hour and 43 minutes, with the entire event lasting closer to four hours.

Rio de Janeiro's spectators cheered when the blood moon emerged from the fog. Hundreds of people watched at a fort overlooking the iconic Copacabana beach and Sugarloaf Mountain. The local planetarium set up telescopes for astrology fans.

"These telescopes are fantastic. It's one thing to see pictures of the planets in a book and another to see it in real life," said Ana Selma Ferreira, a 46-year old lawyer who brought her children to the spectacle.

Across Africa people turned to the sky, watching the reddish shadow slide up the moon's surface. In Somalia, some hurried to mosques for special prayers. In South Sudan, some dared to take photos in a war-torn country where using a camera in public is discouraged.

In Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, people at an open-air restaurant admired a rare clear view during the rainy season, comparing a live NASA webcast to what they saw above. Then clouds rolled in.

"Dem yelebesech chereka," some murmured — Amharic for "blood moon."

"The reason that the moon turns red is because atmospheric scattering causes red light to pass through the atmosphere and the composition of the atmosphere can change if volcanic eruptions or forest fires occur," said Tom Kerss, an astronomer with the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

"And the density of dust increasing in the atmosphere can cause the moon to appear a particularly deep red, and indeed it has the same effect on our sunsets and sunrises."

In a special treat, Mars is also at its closest approach to Earth this week since 2003, making it appear bigger and brighter.

Excited skywatchers on social media shared photos of the bright planet just to the right of the moon.

North America missed out on Friday's lunar eclipse but can look forward to the next one on Jan 21, 2019, according to NASA.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

This is one of those natural phenomena that remind us what an awesome place the natural world is. Back in Biblical times, humans had no concept of the dance of the spheres, and had no explanation beyond magic for any of the events of nature. That we (homo sapiens) have both learned to ask the questions and find the answers is an amazing development, and worthy of all the awe and reverence we are capable of.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog